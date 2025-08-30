"Similar to Modric's", "Turning him into a demon" - Fans hail Real Madrid star's impressive performance in 2-1 win against Mallorca

Real Madrid fans were all praises for Arda Guler's performance in their 2-1 win over Mallorca in LaLiga on August 30. The youngster was pivotal in Los Blancos' victory and was named Man of the Match in the clash.
Real Madrid had a difficult start to the clash as they conceded first with Vedat Muriqi finding the back of the net (18'). However, Arda Guler equalized (37') to bring Los Blancos back into the match, with Vinicius Jr. doubling the lead in the very next minute (38'). The Turkish youngster was denied a brace as his second goal was ruled out due to handball. Moreover, Kylian Mbappe scored twice, but both goals were canceled due to offside.
Fans took to X to react to Arda Guler's performance, with many hailing him as one of the best in the game. A Madridista compared him to club legend Luka Modric, and wrote:
"Arda Guler's come up is similar to Modric's. Both were seen as flops in their first season but from the second season Madrid couldn't play without them."
Fans agreed to the opinion with many sharing similar views:
Some Madridistas also questioned how Guler would fit into the team once Jude Bellingham returns from injury:
Last season, Arda Guler did not get enough playtime under former coach Carlo Ancelotti. However, the Turkey international has seen an increase in game time under Xabi Alonso, especially due to Jude Bellingham's unavailability. In 72 minutes of gameplay vs. Mallorca, Arda Guler put up an impressive performance with one goal and two shots on target. He also maintained a 93% passing accuracy.
Note: In-game statistics are taken from SofaScore as of writing and are subject to change per the website's prerogative.
"My interpretation was different" - Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso makes feelings clear about Arda Guler's disallowed goal
In the post-match press conference, Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso opened up about Arda Guler's disallowed goal in their 2-1 win over Mallorca. The Spanish tactician said (via Al Jazeera):
"The referee’s interpretation was that [it was a handball]. My interpretation was different. It’s his decision, so it is what it is."
After scoring Los Blancos' first goal of the night (37'), Guler found the back of the net a second time in the second half. However, the goal was ruled out due to handball as the youngster's arm was on his chest, trying to protect himself when the ball hit there. Guler scored right after the ball touched his arm on his chest, leading to the referee ruling it out.
Despite three disallowed goals, Real Madrid took home three crucial points. They will also begin their UEFA Champions League campaign on September 16, while maintaining a good record in LaLiga so far with three out of three wins.