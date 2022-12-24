“Simply the best footballer ever!!” – Manchester United star sends special message to Lionel Messi after FIFA World Cup triumph

Manchester United star Lisandro Martinez has sent a heartfelt message to Argentina teammate Lionel Messi following the South American side's 2022 FIFA World Cup win.

The duo started in the final against France on 18 December, which went the distance after finishing 3-3 in regular time. La Albiceleste prevailed in the subsequent penalty shootout due to Emiliano Martinez's heroics.

Since then, there has been a flurry of support for the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) playmaker as he won the FIFA World Cup in his fifth, and likely final, try.

Considering Lionel Messi's contribution to football in Argentina and the rest of the world, he has been the focus of his nation's third World Cup win. Congratulatory messages have flown in for the seven-time Ballon d'Or from all corners of the world.

Martinez has become the latest personality to publically congratulate Messi. He posted four photos with the former Barcelona forward and captioned the Instagram post:

"On and off the court an example for all. Thank you Leo for being our leader towards this great dream we achieved. Simply the best footballer ever!!"

The younger section of Argentina's national team would have grown up watching and idolizing Lionel Messi. Emiliano Martinez's famous words about him following their 2021 Copa America win encapsulate the kind of fan-following Messi boasts in the country.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper said back in July 2021 (h/t India.com):

“I would offer my life for him, I would die for him. I’d rather he won Copa America than me. And That’s the truth. Live every Argentinean."

Martinez and his teammates flew out from Qatar to Buenos Aires to celebrate the 2022 FIFA World Cup win with their countrymen. It remains to be seen when the newly-crowned World Cup winners will be back in action for their respective clubs.

Sergio Aguero sends Lionel Messi message to former Manchester United star

Sergio Aguero is one of Lionel Messi's most cherished accomplices off the field. The two were roommates in the days leading up to the World Cup final despite Aguero's retirement from football last year.

When Aguero was asked to choose between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo by Stake.com (h/t Manchester Evening News), there was only ever going to be one answer. He said:

"I don't think there is any doubt. For me, there were no doubts before the World Cup and much less now. Cristiano has had an extraordinary career and is a very complete athlete. But Leo clearly has been and is the best."

Allegiances aside, Aguero's viewpoint cannot be objectively faulted. Messi has won every major trophy in football and has still not shown any signs of slowing down.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, is a free agent after leaving Manchester United by mutual consent last month.

