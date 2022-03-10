"Simply impossible to discuss this now" - Pochettino provides blunt response when asked about Kylian Mbappe's PSG future

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino was in no mood to discuss the future of star forward Kylian Mbappe after their defeat to Real Madrid.

PSG surrendered a 1-0 lead in the second-leg of their last 16 UEFA Champions League tie against Los Blancos at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema scored a late hat-trick to sink the Parisians 3-2 on aggregate. Mbappe had scored both goals for PSG (one in each leg).

The young French forward's future is now up in the air in Paris after yet another humiliating loss in Europe. Manager Pochettino is not safe either, with PSG setting lofty standards for their season targets.

Real Madrid have made Mbappe their number one target this summer, having tracked the player since last summer when PSG turned down a €170 million bid for the forward.

Manchester United have reportedly made Pochettino one of their top targets for the managerial job at Old Trafford when the season ends.

Pochettino was asked to comment on his future at the club alongside Mbappe's contract situation. But the Paris boss was hesitant to get into things following the demoralizing defeat.

He told RMC Sport (via Fabrizio Romano):

"It's simply impossible to discuss about it now, it's not the right moment. We're really disappointed tonight."

Could Mauricio Pochettino depart PSG with Kylian Mbappe?

Pochettino had been linked with Manchester United prior to the loss

PSG's Qatari owners have long desired UEFA Champions League success ever since buying the club back in 2011.

Pochettino's failure to deliver the long-awaited trophy throws his future at the club into doubt, even with Manchester United interested in his services.

The Parisians have been touted with a move for serial Champions League winner Zinedine Zidane.

The former Real Madrid boss won three Champions League titles during his time in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Ligue 1 outfit's exit from Europe could see them dismiss Pochettino, who was already under pressure since the departure from the Coupe de France.

The side's director Leonardo backed the manager back then. He has moved quickly again to dispell rumors that Wednesday's defeat could lead to the Argentine departing.

Lenardo told RMC Sport (via Fabrizio Romano):

“We should stay together. Pochettino is still part of the project for this season. It’s not the time to think about that. We shouldn’t throw everything in the bin. We shouldn’t start from scratch after every loss."

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Pochettino and his French forward at the Parc des Princes.

