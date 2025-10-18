"Simply not at the level", "See you in 2026" - Chelsea fans rate performance from Blues' star in 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest

Chelsea fans on social media have faulted Romeo Lavia's display despite their 3-0 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest. Both sides returned to action in the early kick-off fixture after the international break on Saturday, October 18.

Josh Acheampong directed his header into the back of the net to give Chelsea the lead in the 49th minute. Three minutes later (52’), Pedro Neto doubled the visitors' lead by planting a close-range free-kick beyond Matz Sels' reach.

In the 84th minute, Reece James cemented the Blues' victory by scoring their third goal of the encounter. Despite Nottingham Forest's efforts to score a consolation goal, the encounter ended 3-0 in favor of the visitors.

Meanwhile, Lavia started in midfield, playing the first 45 minutes of the game. He registered one interception, won three out of five ground duels contested, but lost possession of the ball twice (via Sofascore).

However, the 21-year-old’s display was a subject of discussion after he was replaced by Moises Caicedo at halftime. Fans also took to X to rate his showing after the encounter, with one tweeting:

"Lavia is simply not at the level, I do not know how anyone can see this any other way.”

Kieran Doyle @KierDoyle Lavia is simply not at the level, I do not know how anyone can see this any other way

"Lavia half time sub. See you in 2026 mate 🫡,” another added.

Will @willreyner Lavia half time sub. See you in 2026 mate 🫡

Others posted:

Rola @kofoworola__a If it was Enzo doing all the rubbish Lavia has done today Omo mehn

OB @CFC_OBED There’s a vast difference between lavia and caicedo now .

R🪁🇦🇷 @Re7ceRevivaI Lavia, 1 good game 5 mid games, injured for 6 months and apparently he’s our saviour and the best midfielder since Lampard

Bri @breezy_345 People won’t like my saying so but Lavia is no Caicedo &amp; Santos is no Enzo.

Rola @kofoworola__a 😂 “Lavia is so important for us” Yet we are 2-nil up after he got hooked

Tom @TBLCFC Lavia is fun in build up but he’s so suspect defensively

"I didn't speak with Ange” Chelsea's manager Enzo Maresca on Ange Postecoglou's dismissal as Nottingham Forest's head coach

Enzo Maresca has revealed that he didn't speak with Ange Postecoglou after the game against Nottingham Forest. This comes after Forest announced Postecoglou's dismissal as the head coach following their defeat to Chelsea.

In an interview after the game, Maresca reacted to Nottingham Forest's decision to sack Ange Postecoglou. He said (via Absolute Chelsea on X):

"I didn't speak with Ange. I didn't see him. I feel sorry for him. This is a business if you don't win games, the consequences are the same for everyone. I'm sorry for him."

Postecoglou failed to register a victory in eight games as Nottingham Forest head coach. Forest have also only registered five points from eight league games and are ranked 18th in the standings. Meanwhile, the London giants are ranked sixth, having secured 14 points from eight Premier League games this term.

