"Simply struggling for form" - Paul Robinson backs 'top-class' Manchester United star to turnaround fortunes at Old Trafford 

Former Tottenham Hotspur player and English international Paul Robinson has backed Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire to return to his 'best form' soon. He believes that Maguire is a 'top-class centre-half' and the 28-year-old defender will regain his form as the Red Devils fight to hold the fourth spot in the table.

Robinson feels Maguire will not be leaving Old Trafford anytime soon despite rumors circulating of Antonio Rudiger joining United next season. Speaking on Maguire's situation at Manchester United, Robinson said:

''It is going be interesting to see where Maguire’s future lies if Rudiger comes in. If Rudiger or an alternative comes in, there will be serious competition for places in that back four. It very much depends on who the manager is there next season as well.

“I don’t think his future is truly in question though. In my opinion, Maguire is a top-class centre-half who is simply struggling for form. I’m confident that he’ll stay and get back to his best.”

Maguire has been called out for his under-par performances for the English club this season. He was also left on the bench in the match against Watford on Saturday.

According to a news report published on Football Insider, Manchester United have contacted Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger regarding a possible move in the summer transfer window. The 28-year-old center-half is serving the final six months of his contract at Stamford Bridge. The German is reportedly willing to make a move if he is unable to reach an agreement with Chelsea.

Manchester United director John Murtough provides update on new permanent manager

Manchester United's director John Murtough has given an update on the arrival of a new permanent manager at Old Trafford. Murtough said that the board has initiated the process of appointing a new manager.

Ralf Rangnick's six-month interim managerial role expires at the end of the season. Murtough said that the objective of the new coach would be to challenge for European titles and also help the team win at the domestic level.

"He will have the objective to get us back to challenging for those domestic and European titles". Manchester United director John Murtough: "We're now conducting a thorough process for the appointment of a new permanent manager who will take charge this summer".

Speaking to the press about the plans for the new manager, John Murtough said:

“We’re now conducting a thorough process for the appointment of a new permanent manager who will take charge this summer. He will have the objective to get us back to challenging for those domestic and European titles."

