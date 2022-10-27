"Simply undroppable right now" "Box office whatever way you slice it" - Liverpool fans feel new signing has silenced critics after encouraging display in 3-0 Ajax win 

Liverpool fans were chuffed with Darwin Nunez's performance in their team's 2-1 win over Ajax in the UEFA Champions League group stage match on Wednesday (October 26).

The Uruguay striker has had a mixed start to the season with fitness issues and a red card that put him out for three domestic matches. However, he seems to have been a threat every time he has been on the pitch for the Reds.

It was no different against the Dutch giants at the Johan Cruijff ArenA. Liverpool came into this game knowing that a draw would be enough to help them qualify for the knockout rounds with a game to spare.

Mohamed Salah calmed the nerves of the traveling fans when he opened the scoring in the 42nd from a beautiful Jordan Henderson assist. Two minutes later, Nunez had the chance to double his team's lead.

A delicate move from the Reds culminated in the former SL Benfica striker hitting the post from a couple of yards. Ajax goalkeeper Remko Pasveer was in no man's land, which made Nunez's miss even more frustrating for anyone associated with the Merseyside-based giants.

Nevertheless, he made amends just four minutes into the second half. A textbook corner from Andrew Robertson found Nunez in the box, who headed the ball in perfectly to make it 2-0.

Harvey Elliott tripled Liverpool's lead in the 51st minute, which effectively sealed a win for the Reds. After the full-time whistle, Reds fans made their feelings known about Nunez on Twitter.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Samuel @SamueILFC Darwin Nunez has scored in all of his last 4 starts. Simply undroppable right now, what a player.

Casey Evans @Casey_Evans_ When I said Darwin Nunez is a fugazi but he'll still get like 15+ goals, this is what I meant

He genuinely makes no sense





Samuel @SamueILFC Darwin Nunez has evolved from the 1st half.

☄️ @Omzlfc Nunez is box office, whatever way you slice it.

Arvind @Blxckmass9397 Darwin Nunez will be a star for Liverpool Football Club. People who doubt him (LFC supporter or not) will be made to eat the humble pie. Hth

Nunez was taken off in the 63rd minute in place of Curtis Jones, perhaps as a precautionary measure. He now has six goals and one assist in 13 games across competitions for his new club.

Liverpool full-back reveals what he said to an 'angry' Darwin Nunez at half-time

Nunez would have been frustrated after missing a gilt-edged chance in the first half to score against Ajax.

Speaking after the full-time whistle, Andrew Roberston revealed that he had promised to assist Nunez in the second half, which he did. He told BT Sport (h/t AS):

"Darwin was really angry with himself at half time. I sat next to him at half time and told him I would put a cross in to his head for him to score."

Liverpool's next task will be a Premier League game against Leeds United on October 29 at Anfield, where Nunez is expected to start.

