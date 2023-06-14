Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo recently gave insights into the meaning and origin of his famous 'Siuu' celebration.

The 'siuu' is widely regarded as one of the most iconic celebrations in football history and has been used by fellow football stars, fans, and even athletes in other sports.

Such is the influence of Ronaldo, who is regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time. As such, his famous celebration can be classified as a 'global phenomenon'.

The 38-year-old Al Nassr and Portugual star, however, did shed light on the 'Siuu' celebration recently. The words 'siuu' actually means 'yes' in his native language, Portuguese.

Speaking with LiveScore, for whom he is a Global brand ambassador, Ronaldo revealed that he is always happy to see other players imitate his famous goal celebration.

"It seems to have grown into its own global phenomenon - and I love when I see other players doing it, or people send me videos of people in other sports doing it or little kids doing it - it's great. It means - yes - very simple but meaning it strongly!"

The Al-Nassr striker went on to reveal that he started to say the word "Si" during his time at Real Madrid. He also stated that the first time he did the 'Siuu' celebration was during a pre-season game against Chelsea in the United States.

"I started to say ‘si’, it’s like ‘yes’, when I was in Real Madrid. I was in the USA and we played against Chelsea and I don’t know where this is coming from, the celebration.

"I just scored the goal and it just came out. It was just natural, to be honest. Since that, I started to do it more often and I feel like the supporters and the fans see it and they’re like ‘Cristiano, siiiiiiuuuu.’"

He concluded by saying that he will continue to carry on the famous goal celebration when he scores.

"I’m like, ‘Wow! People are reminded of me because of it!’ So, it’s good, and I’ll continue doing it like that."

How did Cristiano Ronaldo perform last season?

Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese veteran had a mixed 2022-23 football campaign for both club and country. From having his contract terminated with Manchester United to crashing out of the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals with Portugal, he faced some big disappointments.

The 38-year-old forward, however, found solace in the Saudi Arabian league, after making a surprise switch from Europe to West Asia, to sign for Al Nassr.

It didn't take long before Ronaldo once again regained his goal-scoring form in Saudi Arabia. He ended the 2022-23 football campaign with a total of 14 goals and two assists in the Saudi Arabian Professional League.

Now on international duty with the Portugal national team, Ronaldo will be hoping once again to make a mark, when his nation takes on Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland.

