Former Tottenham Hotspur forward has heaped praise on Chelsea star Raheem Sterling for his goalscoring performance against Luton Town in the Premier League on Friday (August 25).

The Blues registered their first Premier League win of the season against Luton, beating the newcomers 3-0 at Stamford Bridge. Sterling, 28, was the standout performer for Mauricio Pochettino's side, as he netted the team's first two goals on the evening.

Crooks reckons Sterling is returning to his best under Pochettino, having witnessed him dazzle against Luton. The former Tottenham forward added that the England international was the best player in Chelsea's trip to West Ham last weekend, although the Hammers won the game 3-1.

"It would appear Chelsea, or should I say Mauricio Pochettino, has got Sterling playing again," Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column. "He was the best player on the park at West Ham last week and, with two goals and an assist, he single-handedly ripped Luton Town apart."

Crooks also assessed the former Liverpool winger's decision to swap Manchester City for Chelsea for £50 million last summer, saying that returning to London was good for the attacker. He wrote:

"I can't help feeling Sterling, who was the best player in the country at one stage under Pep Guardiola, eventually buckled under the demands made of him by the Manchester City coach. Leaving the Etihad must have been a wrench but to return to his native London to rehabilitate himself wasn't a bad idea."

He concluded:

"Now he looks like a player again and Chelsea must use him wisely. Sterling is no longer a youngster but a senior pro and still has a lot to offer."

Since joining them last year, Sterling has bagged 11 goals and four assists in 41 games across competitions for the Premier League giants.

How did Chelsea star Raheem Sterling fare against Luton Town?

Raheem Sterling started in an advanced midfield role alongside Enzo Fernandez against Luton Town. He was the best player on the pitch, bagging two goals and earning an 8.8 rating on Sofascore. Only Blues teammate Malo Gusto received a score higher than 8.

No player across both teams had more shots on target than the former Manchester City attacker (3). Sterling could have had a hat-trick, as he missed a big goalscoring opportunity. He was a handful for the Luton defenders, completing two of five dribbles attempted.

Sterling completed 32 passes with 89% accuracy. It included two key passes of which one led to a goalscoring opportunity. He registered 59 touches of the ball but lost possession 17 times, which was the most in the game.