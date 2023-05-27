“Sir Alex Ferguson called me twice” - Ex-Chelsea player says he regrets not joining Manchester United

Once courted by Sir Alex Ferguson of Manchester United, former Chelsea star Emmanuel Petit has revealed his regrets of not joining the legendary manager at Old Trafford. He could have been part of the Red Devils' legacy, the trophy haul, the glory. Instead, he opted for a different path, joining Stamford Bridge.

The former France midfielder joined Chelsea from Barcelona in 2001, following commendable seasons with Arsenal and a single, tumultuous year with the Catalans. As England beckoned him again, three notable suitors - United, the Blues, and his former home with the Gunners - were vying for his services.

Ultimately, his choice to join Chelsea, a decision he now deems a regretful misstep, was influenced by a variety of factors. He detailed this regretful chapter of his life in a candid interview with FourFourTwo (via Daily Mail):

"I had many clubs interested in taking me back to England [in 2001]. Arsenal approached me, but so did Manchester United. I spoke to Arsene. He really wanted me back, but I was honest with him: I said, 'I appreciate it and it's very tempting, but I didn't feel that you wanted me to stay when I signed for Barcelona a year ago'. It's like divorcing somebody: when you don't feel desired by them, what's the point of going back?"

The most tantalizing prospect, however, came from Manchester:

"I should have gone to Manchester United, because Sir Alex Ferguson called me twice. We had a very good conversation and it was tempting, but once again I listened to my wife. She wanted to go back to London – she didn't want to live in Manchester – so I made the same mistake twice in one year."

The consequences of these decisions weighed heavily on Petit's career. As he battled on the pitch for Chelsea, both United and Arsenal celebrated victory after victory, hoisting numerous trophies aloft in the years that followed. Meanwhile, the Frenchman found himself locked out of the silverware cabinet, failing to win any titles before his eventual retirement in 2004.

Manchester United are set to sign Chelsea's Mason Mount, but the Blues hold firm on £55m valuation

Stamford Bridge remain unyielding in their insistence on a minimum £55m price tag for star midfielder Mason Mount, according to Independent. United, currently spearheading the race for the England international's signature, are yet to meet their hefty valuation.

24-year-old Mount seems primed for a move to Manchester United, with the only stumbling block now being the agreement on his hefty price. With just a year left on his Chelsea contract, Mount has refrained from putting pen to paper on a fresh deal. The report from Independent claims his eyes are firmly fixed on a move to Old Trafford, driven by a belief that United's system under Erik ten Hag would be an ideal fit for him.

The Dutch manager's strategic vision appears to resonate strongly with Mount, positioning United as a leading contender for his services. However, the Red Devils are playing a cautious game, reluctant to meet the steep £55m asking price. With the club's summer budget subject to flux amid a potential takeover, Manchester United are keen to drive a hard bargain.

Poll : 0 votes