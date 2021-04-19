Sir Alex Ferguson comments on European Super League 

Sir Alex Ferguson is not impressed with the plans for the European Super League and has blasted the clubs planning that are expected to participate in it. The legendary manager believes Champions League nights are 'the most special ones' in football and every club should be able to dream of competing in them.

Twelve European clubs announced their decision to form a league last night in a joint statement. AC Milan, Arsenal, Atlético Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur have all come together as founding clubs, with another three teams reportedly set to join.

Manchester United are among the founding clubs of the European Super League and former manager Sir Alex Ferguson is not happy with this. Ferguson commented on Everton's plans to invest huge sums into building a new stadium as they hope to qualify for the Champions League in the future.

"Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, for a small provincial club in Scotland it was like climbing Mount Everest," said Ferguson.

"Everton are spending £500 million to build a new stadium with the ambition to play in Champions League. Fans all over love the competition as it is. In my time at United, we played in four Champions League finals and they were always the most special of nights. I'm not sure if Manchester United are involved in this, as I am not part of the decision-making process," added Ferguson.

What is the European Super League?

The Super League is a new competition that will see 20 clubs competing every season, of which 15 will be founding members while five clubs will also have a chance to qualify for the league.

The Super League plans to replace the UEFA Champions League and earn more revenue for the clubs taking part. There will reportedly be two groups of 10 teams each, with the top 4 from each group qualifying for a knockout tournament.