Sir Alex Ferguson issues straightforward response when asked to pick between Arsenal and Manchester City for the PL title

Manchester United's legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson refused to pick which of Arsenal or Manchester City will win the Premier League title. The Scot went to war against both clubs during his time in the Old Trafford dugout.

Ferguson was at Cheltenham to watch horse racing when he was asked about the title race. ITV racing presenter Matt Chapman tried to get the iconic Scottish manager's opinion but was given a snappy response:

"Not interested."

It comes as no surprise given Ferguson's ties to Manchester United. The Scot clashed with Arsenal and Manchester City regularly throughout his managerial career.

He waged one of the greatest rivalries in Premier League history with former Gunners boss Arsene Wenger over the course of 17 seasons. Meanwhile, City were rising as United's 'noisy neighbors' just as the former Red Devils boss came into his retirement in 2013.

The current Premier League title race is one of intrigue as Arsenal sit top of the table with a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City. There were slight murmurs of Manchester United being in the title picture.

However, Ferguson's former side suffered a demoralizing 7-0 defeat to Liverpool. They followed that up with a 0-0 draw at home to Southampton last Sunday (March 12). Erik ten Hag's men trail the Gunners by 16 points but do have a game in hand. Needless to say, with just 12 games remaining, they are likely not contenders.

Micah Richards on the psychological toll of the title race between Manchester City and Arsenal

Former Manchester City defender Richards knows all about the Premier League title race as he was on the winning side twice in 2012 and 2014. The 2011-12 race between the Cityzens and Manchester United was the most memorable one to date.

City headed into the final day of the season, leading their cross-city rivals on goal difference. However, they were 2-1 down to Queens Park Rangers heading into added time. Edin Dzeko equalized in the 90+2nd minute but that was still not enough as United had done their job and beaten Sunderland 1-0.

Sergio Aguero then shocked the world with a dramatic 90+4th minute winner to clinch City's first league title at the expense of their neighbors. Just eight goals were the difference between the two sides.

Richards has explained how much of an impact psychology has on title rivals in the challenge for the Premier League. He said (via TeamTalk):

“Man City have not been at their best but they’re managing to win games. If I go back to the time I was in a title race, you would watch the other games, Arsenal would have watched that tonight. City not playing at their best but still getting the three points through a late penalty, that’s demoralising at times."

He added:

“Our title race was against Man United and that psychological battle going around in your head is really tough.”

Arsenal will next be in action in the league on Sunday (March 19) when they face Crystal Palace. Meanwhile, Manchester City host Liverpool on April 1. The title rivals will clash at the Etihad on April 26.

