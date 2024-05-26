Sir Alex Ferguson reacts to Manchester United winning FA Cup with comment to reporters inside Wembley tunnel

Sir Alex Ferguson had a one-word reaction to Manchester United's triumph over Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday, May 25. The Red Devils earned a 2-1 victory, with Alejandro Garnacho (30') and Kobbie Mainoo (39') getting on the scoresheet. Jeremy Doku (87') scored City's goal.

Ferguson was in attendance to watch his former club in action. He was spotted smiling after United lifted the trophy at Wembley.

Ferguson reportedly told reporters (via Mike McGrath on X):

"Fantastic."

Manchester United finished eighth in the league this season, their worst in the Premier League era. However, courtesy of their FA Cup triumph, they managed a place in next season's Europa League.

Erik ten Hag, meanwhile, has now won two trophies in his first two seasons at Old Trafford. After the Carabao Cup triumph last season, they have now won the FA Cup.

City were the formidable favorites heading into the game. Pep Guardiola's side, though, looked far from their best. United scored two quickfire first-half goals which Manchester City couldn't overturn despite their best efforts.

Jamie Carragher reacts to Manchester United's FA Cup win

Heading into the clash at Wembley, the odds were stacked against Manchester United. They were barely given a chance, and rightfully so given their dismal form this season.

The Red Devils, however, shocked the world. Jamie Carragher has lauded them for the achievement.

The Liverpool legend wrote on X:

"Manchester United and Liverpool are two of the most successful clubs in England. They are not always the best BUT......they both have an ability to continually win trophies when the odds are stacked against them."

United also became the first team to hand Pep Guardiola's Manchester City a defeat in a domestic cup final.

Despite the impressive feat, Erik ten Hag's future at Old Trafford remains uncertain.