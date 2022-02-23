Sir Alex Ferguson reveals his prediction for Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid in UEFA Champions League 

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has stated his 'prediction' for the UEFA Champions League clash between the Red Devils and Atletico Madrid.

The Old Trafford outfit have been paired with the La Liga champions in the Round of 16 of the continent's premier club competition. The first leg is slated for the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday, with Sir Alex Ferguson in the Spanish capital ostensibly to watch the game.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the 80-year-old was seen conversing with a Manchester United fan while caught in a traffic jam.

The fan inquired about his health and also asked him to make a prediction for the game against Atletico Madrid.

The 80-year-old legendary manager revealed that he is in good health and also stated that he would 'settle for five' goals against Los Rojiblancos. The statement was made in a tongue-in-cheek manner and scoring five goals against Atletico Madrid will be easier said than done.

Diego Simeone's side have been forged into one of the most defensively resolute sides in the history of the game. However, their recent poor form will be a cause for concern.

Their 3-0 away victory over Osasuna in La Liga at the weekend was their first clean sheet in eight matches. This is indicative of the levels they have dropped to.

Manchester United, for their part, have also struggled in attack. But they come into the game fresh off scoring four goals against Leeds United in a 4-2 victory in the Premier League.

UEFA Champions League represents Manchester United and Atletico Madrid's last hope to salvage a poor season

The UEFA Champions League is both sides' last hope of a trophy this season

Atletico Madrid are defending champions in Spain following their emphatic run to the title last season.

However, things have unraveled so badly this season that Diego Simeone's side are not even sure of a top-four finish in the Spanish league.

The story is not much different for Manchester United, who are also in a tight race to secure qualification for the UEFA Champions League next season.

Both sides are out of the running for domestic glory, leaving the continent as their only hope for silverware this season.

They are each significantly below the levels expected to contest for continental glory. But they still have enough quality and pedigree to spring a surprise.

Edited by Aditya Singh