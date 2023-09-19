"Sir Alex Ferguson's legacy creates a lot of pressure" - Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel makes bold Manchester United claim

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has claimed that the legacy left behind by Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United places pressure and expectations on the club.

Ferguson retired in 2013 after winning his 13th Premier League title with the Red Devils. He is regarded by many as one of, if not, the greatest managers in history. The iconic Scottish coach won 869 of 1443 games while in charge at Old Trafford.

He also won the UEFA Champions League in 2008, a competition that Manchester United have been unsuccessful in since. Erik ten Hag's side make their return to Europe's elite club competition on Wednesday (September 20) when they face Tuchel's Bayern.

Tuchel was asked about the current situation United find themselves in having nosedived since Ferguson's retirement. The German coach said (via UtdPlug):

"I feel like at United there's always a lot of noise, a lot of consultants in the UK are ex-players. The legacy of Sir Alex [Ferguson] creates a lot of pressure and of expectations."

Ten Hag is Manchester United's fifth permanent manager since Ferguson called time on his career. The Dutch coach succeded interim boss Ralf Rangnick in May 2022 and oversaw a credible first season at Old Trafford.

His side finished third in the league and won the Carabao Cup, ending a six-year trophy drought. They also secured impressive victories over the likes of Barcelona, Manchester City and Arsenal.

However, Ten Hag has started coming under pressure following Manchester United's lackluster start to the new campaign. His men have lost three of five league games and were deservedly beaten 3-1 by Brighton & Hove Albion last time out.

Many expected Ten Hag's side to improve on last season's success. Yet, they are struggling and many are questioning their top four credentials.

Bayern star Thomas Muller isn't underestimating Manchester United

The Red Devils head to the Allianz Arena for their Champions League Group A opener against Bayern. They are viewed as underdogs against an in-form Bavarians side who have gone unbeaten in the Bundesliga.

Tuchel's side have won three of four Bundesliga games and summer signing Harry Kane has hit the ground running. The England captain has bagged four goals and one assist in five games across competitions.

Many are backing Bayern as favorites heading to the clash on Wednesday but Thomas Muller is still wary of the threat United pose. He said (via centredevils):

"One thing I learned, never underestimate (Manchester United) at their lowest point. I made some jokes earlier in training today but deep down I know it's not looking good."

It took a 2-1 win over Liverpool in the league last season for Ten Hag's side to turn things around at the start of that campaign. They had suffered disastrous defeats to Brighton and Brentford before that victory and a similar result against Bayern could be the turning point in their current season.