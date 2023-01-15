Sir Alex Ferguson’s reaction from the stands pictured as Manchester United secure 2-1 comeback win over Man City 

Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson was seen smiling from the stands as his former team secured a come-from-behind 2-1 win against Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday (January 14).

Jack Grealish scored the opener for the Cityzens in the 60th minute after coming on as a substitute. However, Erik ten Hag's men completed a remarkable turnaround. Bruno Fernandes equalised in the 78th minute before Marcus Rashford scored the winner just three minutes later.

Ferguson was at Old Trafford to watch the Manchester derby and smiled in the stands after United's win.

Manchester United moved to third in the league with the win, with 38 points after 18 games, trailing City by just a point.

Considering United were rock bottom in the standings after Matchday 2, Ten Hag's side's revival deserves plaudits. Rashford has been leading their charge in attack with 16 goals and six assists in 26 games.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford lauds fans for their enthusiasm

Manchester United vs Manchester City - Premier League

Few fans in the world can match the enthusiasm Manchester United fans possess. Attacker Marcus Rashford pointed that out after the win against Manchester City.

He said that United fans gave the players the energy to keep going despite trailing their noisy neighbours for 18 minutes. He told MUTV (via the Red Devils' website):

“It is an amazing feeling. (In the) second half, going and playing towards that Stretford End, when you are tired and you are in pain and you are suffering, you want to be going towards that Stretford End, 100 percent."

Rashford added:

"Because they keep you going, and when you have an opportunity or get close to (City's) goal, they are screaming and shouting, and it really does give you a lift. So, we are pleased we got the win for the fans, and to do it at the Stretford End just makes it a little bit more special.”

Speaking about his goal, Rashford said:

“It is important to keep the pressure on. When you are going up, facing the Stretford End, and they can feel that pressure, there is a presence there. And when the ball went in the back of the net, it was just an amazing feeling, and to do it at the Stretford End, there is nothing that really beats it."

Rashford has more than tripled his last season's tally of five goals this campaign.

