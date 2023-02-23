"Sir Alex Ferguson wanted me" - Juventus legend claims he rejected move to Manchester United

Italian football legend Alessandro Del Piero has claimed that he turned down an opportunity to join Manchester United a few times. The Italian legend claimed that he rejected Sir Alex Ferguson's offer before the turn of the 21st century and in the early years of the new century.

The former Juventus striker revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson approached him after Juventus suffered relegation due to a match-fixing conviction.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



“It was before… and also after 2000, he was insisting to bring me to Man Utd”. Alessandro Del Piero: “Sir Alex Ferguson wanted me at Manchester United, I still remember about that very well”, reveals on @SkySport “It was before… and also after 2000, he was insisting to bring me to Man Utd”. Alessandro Del Piero: “Sir Alex Ferguson wanted me at Manchester United, I still remember about that very well”, reveals on @SkySport 🔴💭 #MUFC“It was before… and also after 2000, he was insisting to bring me to Man Utd”. https://t.co/fIQLmaeIIo

Revealing details about an interesting moment in his professional career, the 48-year-old said on Sky Sports:

“Sir Alex Ferguson wanted me at Manchester United, I still remember about that very well. It was before… and also after 2000, he was insisting to bring me to Man Utd”.

"It's all true. I could have been a Red Devil. Manchester United representatives contacted me in August. At first I was flattered, but I never really thought of leaving Juventus.''

The Italian went on to add that his legacy at Juventus forced him to reject the offer from one of the most successful clubs at the time. He added:

"I've been playing 13 years in this club and I want to finish my career here. I'm sure Alex Ferguson understood my decision."

The all-time leading scorer for Juventus decided to remain with the Bianconeri. He went on to amass more than 700 appearances for the Italian giants, scoring 290 goals and providing 179 more assists during his illustrious career.

Del Piero played for Juventus and won one Champions League and six Serie A titles. He also won several other domestic titles, including one Italian Cup and four Italian Super Cup titles.

His arrival at Manchester United could have been a huge coup for the club under the managerial skills of Sir Alex Ferguson. His skills, technique, and vision on the field would have earned him a reputation at Old Trafford had the deal gone on to see the light of day.

Manchester United fans flood social media with birthday wishes for Casemiro

Manchester United fans have taken to social media to wish their star defensive midfielder, Casemiro, a happy 31st birthday. He has been a key player in the Red Devils' midfield since joining last summer.

UF @UtdFaithfuls



Thanks for giving everything for Manchester United, and hope you have a perfect night with a win over Barca tonight HAPPY 31st BIRTHDAY, KING CASEThanks for giving everything for Manchester United, and hope you have a perfect night with a win over Barca tonight HAPPY 31st BIRTHDAY, KING CASE 👑🇧🇷Thanks for giving everything for Manchester United, and hope you have a perfect night with a win over Barca tonight ❤️ https://t.co/8T2kWcgAma

Fans flooded Twitter with birthday wishes, thanking the Brazilian for his hard work and dedication to the club. Many expressed their hopes for a win over Barcelona in the Europa League match on Thursday, February 23, to make the occasion even more special.

United supporters praised Casemiro as the best defensive midfielder in the game. Here are some of the interesting fan reactions:

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet



5x Champions League

3x Spanish Super Cup

3x Club World Cup

3x La Liga

2x UEFA Super Cup

1x Copa del Rey Happy 31st birthday to Casemiro, Manchester United's best signing since Robin van Persie.5x Champions League3x Spanish Super Cup3x Club World Cup3x La Liga2x UEFA Super Cup1x Copa del Rey Happy 31st birthday to Casemiro, Manchester United's best signing since Robin van Persie. 🇧🇷🎂🏆 5x Champions League🏆 3x Spanish Super Cup 🏆 3x Club World Cup🏆 3x La Liga🏆 2x UEFA Super Cup 🏆 1x Copa del Rey https://t.co/GgHqtr5ljS

Poll : 0 votes