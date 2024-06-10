Fans on social media have reacted to rumors that Sir Alex Ferguson is pushing Manchester United to appoint 52-year-old manager Mauricio Pochettino. This comes as rumors continue to swirl regarding an upcoming exit for current boss Erik ten Hag.

The Old Trafford hierarchy still haven't decided who they want in charge of the club at the beginning of the 2024-25 season. New club co-owners INEOS are taking their time to make the decision, following a season where the Red Devils finished eighth in the Premier League.

According to reports, the Red Devils have been in conversation with several managers who could take over at Old Trafford if Ten Hag is sacked. Mauricio Pochettino is seen as one of the potential options, especially after a season where he led Chelsea to the final of the Carabao Cup and a sixth-place finish in the league.

Now, journalist Graeme Bailey (via Deadline Day Live) has claimed that legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson wants his former club to hire Pochettino. The Argentine tactician has worked with clubs like Tottenham Hotspur, notably leading them to the final of the 2019 UEFA Champions League. He also managed Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain before his one-year stint at Chelsea.

Fans have taken to social media to react to the rumor:

"Sir Alex shouldn’t decide on the managerial position because moyes he recommended was a flop" said one fan.

"Sir Alex never learns, mate. He seems to have forgotten that he is responsible for D. Moyes." another added.

"This man has been setting United up for failure ever since he left" a third was not pleased.

"Sir Alex doesn’t want to see us succeed" another said.

"The last time the club listened to him, they appointed David Moyes so please mize the old man!" a fifth noted.

"He's been pushing mids for them since he left United so the fans can always have reason to miss him." a fan warned.

"Love sir Alex but the last time he wanted a manager to be uniteds manager, it didn't end well," another warned.

"Always setting united up," a fan complained.

Erik ten Hag was defiant about Manchester United job after FA Cup win

Erik ten Hag had a difficult second season in charge of Manchester United as he struggled to build on the third-place finish last year. The Red Devils were knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage and recorded their worst-ever finish (8th) in Premier League history.

However, he was defiant about his future after becoming the first Manchester United manager to win two consecutive trophies since Sir Alex Ferguson. After United beat Manchester City 2-1 in the FA Cup final last month, Ten Hag said (via GOAL):

"If they don't want me any more, I go somewhere else and win trophies, that's what I've done my whole career."

Ten Hag will be hoping he can continue his project at Manchester United next season, with the Red Devils looking to build on their FA Cup win.