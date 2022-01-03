"Sir Alex's 2011 dream" - Manchester United fans hilariously react as Phil Jones starts against Wolves

Manchester United fans have responded hilariously to Phil Jones making his first Premier League start in two years against Wolves on Monday. The Englishman has been called into the starting line-up by Ralf Rangnick amidst a crisis at the back.

The Red Devils are without captain Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly due to injuries, whereas Victor Lindelof has yet to be available after contracting COVID-19. Jones, who last played in the 2-0 home defeat to Burnley back in 2020, will partner summer signing Raphael Varane against Wolves.

In the wake of the 29-year-old making an appearance in the Manchester United starting eleven, several fans have reacted hilariously on Twitter. One fan tweeted:

"Sir Alex's 2011 dream"

The tweet was in reference to how legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson wanted to sign Varane in 2011. If the signing had been secured back then, the Frenchman would have probably partnered Jones at centre-back like tonight.

Here are some of the other reactions from Manchester United fans Twitter:

Denzel @UtdDenzel @ManUtd Varane went from playing with Ramos to Phil Jones @ManUtd Varane went from playing with Ramos to Phil Jones https://t.co/EZVhpbIUR5

Manchester United could leapfrog Tottenham Hotspur into sixth place in the Premier League table if they beat Wolves tonight. The Red Devils secured a 3-1 win over Burnley in their last outing, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring and registering an assist.

Notably, the Portuguese will captain Manchester United against Wolves in the absence of Maguire.

