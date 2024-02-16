Sir Dave Brailsford provides straightforward response when asked if Manchester United can sign Kylian Mbappe in the summer

Manchester United part-owners Ineos' head of sport, Sir Dave Brailsford provided a cheeky response when quizzed about the Red Devils potentially signing Kylian Mbappe in the summer.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star's current contract at the Parc des Princes runs out this summer, after which he's expected to exit the club. Although Arsenal and Liverpool have been named potential destinations, it is largely believed that Mbappe will head to Real Madrid.

Echoing the majority opinion was Sir Dave Brailsford, who responded to a query by saying (via The Sun):

"I don't think so, he's probably off to Real Madrid ain't he."

One possibility that is seemingly ruled out is the French World Cup winner remaining at PSG. Reliable transfer journalist David Ornstein wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday (February 15):

"BREAKING: Kylian Mbappe has communicated decision to leave PSG this summer. Terms yet to be fully agreed. #PSG + 25yo will communicate when finalised in coming months."

A move to Manchester United certainly seems off the cards, with no reports suggesting the union. Moreover, the Red Devils are not enjoying the best of times. They are placed sixth in the Premier League and were knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage.

Mbappe has spent six years at PSG, during which he has scored 243 goals and assisted 105 in 290 appearances across competitions. The 25-year-old has won Ligue 1 five times but has failed to lift the Champions League trophy.

Erik ten Hag believes Luke Shaw can feature for Manchester United against Luton Town

Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is hopeful that Luke Shaw can feature in the Red Devils' upcoming Premier League fixture against Luton Town on Sunday (February 18).

Shaw came off during the Manchester side's 2-1 victory against Aston Villa (February 11) at half-time as a 'precaution'. Overall, the England international has missed 16 matches across competitions this season due to fitness concerns.

Speaking ahead of the game, Ten Hag said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Luke is doubtful for the weekend but we are positive he can make it. He came out as a precaution, it was the right direction. We work until Sunday."

So far this season, Shaw has made 14 appearances across competitions, bagging one assist. Heading into this match, Manchester United are sixth in the league standings, six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.