Sir Jim Ratcliffe sends strong-worded email to Manchester United employees after recent tour of club's training facilities - Reports

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly sent a scathing email to the Manchester United staff, describing the state of facilities at the club as a "disgrace."

INEOS chief Ratcliffe, who is in charge of football operations at Old Trafford after having invested £1.3 billion to buy a minority share in the club, sent the email following a two-day tour of the facilities.

Ratcliffe said he would not accept the perfunctory cleanliness services at the club and directed the employees to raise the standards in their respective departments.

Here's what he said (according to a report by the Athletic):

"I had a good tour around some facilities. I am afraid I was struck in many places by a high degree of untidiness. In particular, the IT department which frankly was a disgrace and the dressing rooms of the U18 and U21 were not much better. These standards would not come close to what we would expect at INEOS and we are a chemical company. Manchester United is an elite sporting organization. It’s a small thing in many ways but unless an organization has standards and discipline it will not succeed."

Ratcliffe added:

"I would be grateful in future if we adopt the proper standards of housekeeping everywhere. It reflects poorly on the club if we have visitors, young player parents, new players and the media and they see we don’t care enough to keep things shipshape."

According to the report, Ratcliffe will play an instrumental role in the recruiting process for Manchester United this summer.

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Monday

The Red Devils have only one win in their last five Premier League games. Erik ten Hag's men are sixth on the PL table and are 13 points adrift of a Champions League spot.

United returned to the Champions League following a third-place finish last year. However, they were eliminated following their run-of-the-mill performances in the group stages. United managed only one win in six games — against FC Copenhagen.

Ten Hag's men have a shot at silverware this season when they take on Manchester City in the final of the FA Cup on May 25.

Be that as it may, the Red Devils return to Premier League action on Monday, May 6, when they take on Crystal Palace in the hopes of making their way up the Premier League ladder.