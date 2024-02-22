Sir Jim Ratcliffe takes cheeky dig at Sheikh Jassim after Manchester United takeover is complete

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's 25 percent stake ownership of Manchester United was ratified earlier this week. Speaking about his ambitions at Old Trafford since taking over, Ratcliffe echoed the thoughts of United's legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Much like Ferguson, Ratcliffe declared his ambition to knock out United's rivals and England's two best clubs in the last few years - Liverpool and Manchester City - from their perch.

"We have a lot to learn from our noisy neighbour and the other neighbour. They are the enemy at the end of the day. There is nothing I would like better than to knock both of them from their perch," he said (via Daily Mail).

"Equally, we are the three great northern clubs. They have been in a good place for a while and we can learn from them. They have sensible organisations with great people. I am very respectful of them, but they are still the enemy," Ratcliffe added.

Ratcliffe talks about possible new home ground for Manchester United

Being charged with the responsibility of making all footballing decisions moving forward, there are also talks of Manchester United moving out of Old Trafford.

As per reports, there are three options - refurbish the stadium, build a new stadium next to it, or move to a new site. The British billionaire made it clear that his preference is to build a new home next to Old Trafford.

"In an ideal world it’s a no-brainer," he said. "You want a stadium in the North, of the North, which would be a world-class stadium where England could play. You could have the FA Cup final and it’s not all centred around the south of England. In an ideal world that’s where I would be, but you’ve got to be practical about life."

Old Trafford's current capacity is estimated at 74,310, as per reports.