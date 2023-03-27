"SIU x The Sleeper" "Should be added to FIFA" - Fans in awe as Cristiano Ronaldo produces iconic new celebration in Portugal's 6-0 Luxembourg rout

Cristiano Ronaldo mesmerized fans all over the world as he combined two of his legendary celebrations after scoring in Portugal’s massive win over Luxembourg.

Roberto Martinez’s Portugal traveled to the Luxembourg Stadium for their second 2024 European Championship qualifier on Sunday night (26 March). Skipper Cristiano Ronaldo started the match and scored two great goals as Os Navegadores cruised to an emphatic 6-0 victory away from home.

The 38-year-old sharpshooter opened the scoring in the ninth minute, applying a telling touch as Nuno Mendes headed the ball into his path. Following the instinctive finish, the Al-Nassr star went on to produce a new celebration, combing the iconic “Siu” celebration with what has come to be known as the “Sleeper.”

The 38-year-old dashed toward the corner flag, leaping, and pulling off a mid-air pirouette, just like his familiar “Siu” celebration. However, instead of extending his arms after landing, as he generally does, Ronaldo interlocked his fingers and placed them on his chest, with his eyes closed, akin to the “Sleeper”. The new, hybrid celebration has gotten the world buzzing, with a few even asking EA Sports to add it to their FIFA game.

Here’s how the Twitterati reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo’s new celebration:

lina @luxlina_ @TimelineCR7 This celebration is also gonna be influenced holy @TimelineCR7 This celebration is also gonna be influenced holy 🔥😂

Joao Felix (15th minute) and Bernardo Silva (18th minute) found the back of the net before Ronaldo doubled his tally in the 31st minute. In the second half, Otavio (77th minute) and Raphael Leao (89th minute) added a goal each to complete the routing.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after Portugal’s second consecutive win in European Championship qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to be in a great mood as he took to social media after Portugal’s 6-0 win over Luxembourg. The former Real Madrid superstar claimed it was a positive start and revealed that he was happy to be a part of it.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏼 2 jogos, 2 vitórias! Objetivo cumprido. Feliz por ter contribuído para este início muito positivo da nossa seleção. Vamos! 2 jogos, 2 vitórias! Objetivo cumprido. Feliz por ter contribuído para este início muito positivo da nossa seleção. Vamos!💪🏼🇵🇹 https://t.co/mLmlAVGFiU

His post on Twitter read:

“2 games, 2 wins! Objective accomplished. Happy to have contributed to this very positive start of our selection. Let's go!”

Ronaldo has now scored a whopping 15 goals in his last eight European Championship qualifiers. Ronaldo scored a brace when Portugal took on Liechtenstein in their first qualifier last week.

The former Juventus ace has thus far scored a record 122 goals in a record 198 matches for Portugal.

