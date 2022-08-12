SK Recap: When Lionel Messi netted brilliant brace to help PSG secure 4-0 win over Montpellier last time out

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi was at the double last time out against Montpellier with the two sides set to clash on August 13 at the Parc des Princes.

The Parisians headed into the game on May 14 having already been crowned champions but turned on the style at the Stade de la Masson.

PSG looked like they meant business from the get-go with Kylian Mbappe going close from long-range in just the second minute.

The French star then fed in Messi just three minutes later with his powerful shot being denied by Montpellier goalkeeper Dimitry Bertraud.

Another two minutes passed and this time the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner would get his name on the scoresheet.

Intricate play from Mbappe, a fantastic dummy by Angel di Maria and an accomplished Messi finish gave the Paris side a deserved 1-0 lead.

The former Barcelona star was starting to run the show.

In the 20th minute grabbed a second with a quality run and finish, latching onto Mbappe's outside the boot cross.

Di Maria then grabbed PSG's third in the 25th minute following more clever play from Mbappe.

Messi then threaded a through ball into the French striker who sent a mesmerizing shot coming off the framework as the Ligue 1 champions kept pressurizing.

Mbappe would then win a second-half penalty, dispatching it himself in the 60th minute to claim his 25th goal of the season.

PSG star Lionel Messi is beginning to replicate his Barcelona form

Lionel Messi shined in his first league game of the season

PSG thrashed Montpellier in a game that many believe is one of the best Lionel Messi has managed in the club's colors.

However, his performance last weekend against Clermont Foot on August 6 was just as impressive.

The iconic Argentine was at the forefront of all of PSG's attacking play and managed yet another double.

His second will likely go down as one of his greatest ever strikes, a phenomenal overhead kick that stunned the Stade Gabriel-Montpied.

There had been some question marks over Messi's adaptability at the Parc des Princes.

His statistics weren't measuring up to those that preceded him at the Nou Camp.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



It's been exactly a year since the Argentinian joined PSG



Lionel Messi magicIt's been exactly a year since the Argentinian joined PSG Lionel Messi magic 💫📆 It's been exactly a year since the Argentinian joined PSG 🐐https://t.co/dcWbfWhpJg

In his debut season in Ligue 1, Messi managed six goals and 15 assists in 26 league appearances.

He already has two goals and an assist to his name this campaign which bodes well for Christophe Galtier's side.

Speaking about his adaptation to life in Paris this season, the legendary forward has told TyC Sports:

"I know the club, I know the city, I'm a little more comfortable with the dressing room, with my teammates and I know it's going to be different".

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett