"Skipped international break like he was gonna drop a 10/10", "So mid" - Fans slam Arsenal star's performance in 0-0 Man City draw

Arsenal held champions Manchester City to a goalless draw in their Premier League meeting in a potential title decider at the Etihad on Sunday, March 31. The Gunners put on a disciplined defensive showing to stifle the champions but their attacking players failed to shine, particularly Bukayo Saka.

Following Liverpool's comeback win over Brighton & Hove Albion, both Arsenal and Manchester City found themselves needing to pick up all three points. The title race has been incredibly tight, and just one point separated all three sides at the start of the weekend.

Manchester City have an incredible record at home to Arsenal, having won the last seven games and they started the match evidently on the front foot. They had the lion's share of the ball in the encounter, but couldn't find a way past a resolute Gunners rearguard.

The visitors were left looking to break quickly against City, and twice created openings through Gabriel Jesus, but managed to convert neither. The match settled into a pattern of City possession with Mikel Arteta's side occasionally looking to break.

Arsenal star forward Bukayo Saka has been their best player this season but was a peripheral figure throughout the clash for his side. The 22-year-old struggled against the physicality of Josko Gvardiol at both ends of the pitch and failed to stamp his authority on the game. He was later substituted for Gabriel Martinelli.

Fans online were disappointed by Saka's performance and took to X to share their thoughts. One fan wrote:

"Saka skipped international break like he was gonna drop a 10/10"

Another tweeted:

"So Mid 😭😭😭"

See more reactions from X below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Bukayo Saka failed to attempt a single shot, failed to create a single chance and failed to complete a pass into the final third against City. The winger had an uncharacteristic off day after pulling out of the England squad for the recent international break through injury.

Arsenal put on defensive masterclass to deny Manchester City win

Arsenal ensured that they haven't lost any games to their title rivals this season with a disciplined showing in their 0-0 draw against Manchester City. They beat them 1-0 in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Arteta's side successfully stifled the champions, becoming the first team in 58 matches to stop them scoring at home. The Cityzens managed only one shot on target - a tame effort from Nathan Ake in the 15th minute - throughout the encounter. Gunners defender William Saliba was named Player of the Match after a flawless display at centre-back for his side.

Erling Haaland failed to add to his tally for the Cityzens, and their attack was nullified by a composed defensive performance. Both sides have now fallen behind Liverpool in the title race, with the Gunners two points back and Pep Guardiola's side three points behind.