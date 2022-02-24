"Sky-blue thinking" - Rio Ferdinand disagrees with Michael Owen's verdict on Manchester United star

Anthony Elanga is a kid making a name for himself at Manchester United this season. In Wednesday's Champions League fixture against Atletico Madrid, the 19-year-old forward came off the bench to rescue a point in a 1-1 draw.

However, former Liverpool and Manchester United striker Michael Owen has doubts about Elanga's pedigree. He suggested on BT Sport that the young forward is not 'world-class'.

Owen told the broadcaster:

"He’s made a difference when he’s come on. If I saw him playing for any other team I’d say, ‘yeah, this kid’s got something and he’s going to be a good player’. But when I see them coming through Manchester United they have to be special, special. They have to be world class. Is Elanga and players like that going to take you to the league title or win the Champions League? Are they like Ryan Giggs or Wayne Rooney coming through?"

Adam ⚫️⚪️🇧🇷 @adamLynch93



Shooting down a 19 year old, playing international football and playing for Manchester United. A player who hasn’t even really got his career going!



This man is absolutely shameful! Embarrassing! Poor Elanga Michael Owen showing how utterly clueless he is once again.Shooting down a 19 year old, playing international football and playing for Manchester United. A player who hasn’t even really got his career going!This man is absolutely shameful! Embarrassing! Poor Elanga Michael Owen showing how utterly clueless he is once again.Shooting down a 19 year old, playing international football and playing for Manchester United. A player who hasn’t even really got his career going! This man is absolutely shameful! Embarrassing! Poor Elanga 😞 https://t.co/eYGR1jtf4a

Owen added:

"He’s a very, very good player, but if I’m being brutally honest, if you’re asking me what I think of him, I think he’ll have a fantastic career, but he’ll do very, very well to be a Ryan Giggs or a Wayne Rooney. I know that’s comparing [Elanga to some of the greats], but that’s what Manchester United are. That’s what they’re aspiring to be, they were and they’ve got to get back to that."

Owen also spoke about Marcus Rashford, who is currently struggling for form, to highlight his point. He said:

"If you’ve not got that absolute freakish talent, you’re not really going to be the right… we’ve just spoken about Marcus Rashford – he’s a phenomenal player – he’s got to find another level. Because at the minute they’re not playing like they’re going to win the Champions League or the league."

However, co-pundit Rio Ferdinand stood firm to immediately defend Elanga against Owen's criticism, rubbishing the comparisons with Giggs and Rooney.

Ferdinand replied:

"What he [Elanga] brings is an energy, a desire, fearlessness. There’s not enough in this Man United team at times. I think to expect to have a young player come through like a Rooney or a Ryan Giggs is blue-sky thinking, that’s like generational-type stuff. I think Man United aren’t in that place now. They need sound characters, sound people, honest, hard-working players who you can build around."

Anthony Elanga on the rise since making Manchester United debut

Atletico Madrid v Manchester United: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Since making his competitive debut in 2021, the young Swede has put in some impressive performances. So much so that when interim manager Ralf Rangnick took over, he blocked Elanga's proposed loan move to the Championship in January.

The German coach has subsequently been justified in keeping faith in the teenager. Wednesday's equalizer marked Manchester United's 500th goal in the UEFA Champions League and Elanga's third in 13 appearances.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 500 - Anthony Elanga's goal was @ManUtd ’s 500th in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League, a tally bettered by only Real Madrid (1001), Bayern München (760) and Barcelona (624). Giants. 500 - Anthony Elanga's goal was @ManUtd’s 500th in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League, a tally bettered by only Real Madrid (1001), Bayern München (760) and Barcelona (624). Giants. https://t.co/emyJNl2isf

He is definitely well on course to a promising future at Old Trafford.

Edited by Aditya Singh