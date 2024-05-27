“Sky is the limit” - Gary Lineker says Manchester United star reminds him of Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham

Premier League icon Gary Lineker has drawn comparisons between Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo and Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham. Lineker praised the 19-year-old's remarkable confidence and maturity and tipped him to feature in the forthcoming EURO 2024.

Kobbie Mainoo has been among the few shining lights at Manchester United this season. The young midfielder has captivated many with his amazing talent, composure on the ball and dominance in the center of the pitch.

Thanks to his previous showings, the teenager got Erik ten Hag's nod to start the FA Cup final versus Manchester City at Wembley last weekend and he grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

He scored what proved to be the winner as the Red Devils claimed the trophy courtesy of a 2-1 victory. He has since received plenty of praise from fans and pundits.

Speaking on the Rest is Football podcast, Gary Lineker was asked what he thought of Mainoo by former Manchester City defender Micah Richards and here is what he had to say:

“Sky is the limit, I think. I’m impressed with his remarkable maturity, his confidence. I think he knows how good he is."

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona star went on to liken the Manchester United prodigy to Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham.

"He reminds me in that sense of Bellingham. I know that’s a big shout, but he’s two years younger. I think he’s remarkably talented, I think he will feature in the Euros, I don’t know where and when. Gareth was in the stand and everyone in the ground could see how good he was, how confident he was. You can see he’s got almost an aura about him, the right sort of confidence,” added Lineker.

Kobbie Mainoo and Jude Bellingham's numbers for Manchester United and Real Madrid respectively this season

Jude Bellingham has wasted no time in finding his feet following a move to Real Madrid last summer. The midfielder has bagged 23 goals and 12 assists for the Spanish giants in 41 appearances across all competitions.

Kobbie Mainoo, on the other hand, has a record of five goals and three assists in 32 appearances for Manchester United across all fronts. It is worth noting that the 19-year-old started just 12 of those games.

The two players could get the opportunity to play alongside each other this summer as they've both been included in Gareth Southgate's 33-man squad to represent England at the forthcoming EURO 2024.