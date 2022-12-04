"Slightly more complicated" - Liverpool star set to be ruled out for an extended period claims medical expert

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota is set to be ruled out for an extended duration due to his calf injury, according to medical expert Ben Dinnery.

Jota, 26, has been a crucial squad member for Jurgen Klopp's team since arriving from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £41 million in the summer of 2020. So far, he has helped the club lift three trophies.

An ambidextrous attacker adept at operating in multiple positions, Jota has been in and out of the Reds' first team this season. After returning from a hamstring issue, he sustained a serious calf injury during his team's 1-0 Premier League win over Manchester City in mid-October.

I will be one more supporting from the outside, club and country, and fighting to be back as soon as possible

After such a good night at Anfield mine ended in the worst way! In the last minute one of my dreams collapsed. I will be one more supporting from the outside, club and country, and fighting to be back as soon as possible. You'll Never Walk Alone

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Dinnery shed light on Jota's recovery ahead of the Merseyside outfit's mid-season camp in Dubai. He said:

"With Diogo Jota, it is slightly more complicated and it is very much long-term. He will be going out to Dubai but that is purely just to continue his rehab, and for a change of scenery, get a bit of sun on his back, and psychologically, it can be a bit of a boost to get away and change your environment."

Jota, who has laid out five assists in eight games this campaign, is likely to return to action for the Reds towards the start of February.

On the other hand, Luis Diaz is set to rack up a few minutes under his belt during Liverpool's training camp in the Middle East after recovering from a knee problem. Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino are also expected to feature in the Reds' upcoming friendlies.

Liverpool are set to lock horns with Lyon at the Al-Maktoum Stadium in Dubai on Sunday (11 December) and AC Milan five days later.

Liverpool in race to sign Ajax star

According to 90min, Liverpool are set to face competition from Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United for the signature of Ajax ace Mohammed Kudus. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Borussia Dortmund, Lyon, Napoli and Atletico Madrid are also keen to sign him.

Kudus, 22, has recently shot to fame due to his electric performances for Ajax. The Ghana international, who has a contract until June 2025 at the Johan Cruyff Arena, has registered 10 goals and two assists in 21 matches across all competitions for the Eredivisie outfit this season.

A left-footed operator blessed with pace and directness, Kudus is renowned for his versatility. Apart from his natural role as an attacking midfielder, he can also play as a trequartista and a right winger as well.

