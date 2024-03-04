“Slightly less respect and fear for Man City” - Joleon Lescott names club Manchester City must avoid if they want to win Champions League this season

Former defender Joleon Lescott has claimed that if Manchester City are to win the UEFA Champions League this season, they must avoid playing against Arsenal.

The goal of the Cityzens would be to win the continental competition twice in a row, having won the treble last season. They have already gotten off to a great start in the opening leg of the Round of 16. They defeated FC Copenhagen 3-1 away, and they are currently preparing for the second leg.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are also in the running, although they will have difficulties following their 1-0 loss to Porto away in the first. They face the Portuguese giants at home in the return leg and are widely expected to see them off.

For Lescott though, Manchester City's path to the final of the Champions League is clear if they can avoid playing Arsenal. He said to TNT Sports (via Eurosport):

"I’m confident for City to win [the trophy] as long as they avoid Arsenal. We’ll probably expect every predictable team to go through the tie – Arsenal and Porto are fairly similar in terms of their league stature – but I think that Arsenal would understand and have slightly less respect and fear for Man City."

He analysed why other European giants would struggle to play against Pep Guardiola's men, saying:

"With Real Madrid, as much as they are the team for the Champions League, they’re not used to playing the way City make you play. Whether you like it or not, whoever you are – Bayern Munich, PSG, Real Madrid – you’re going to be pushed back and are you used to that?"

Lescott went on to reveal that Arsenal had what it took to beat City:

"Are you used to defending for 70% of the game rather than being in possession? I think Arsenal have a better understanding of that so over two legs, I think they have a better chance than other teams. In a final, you just don’t know."

The Gunners have already proven they are capable of defeating Manchester City this season, having dealt them blows in the Community Shield and Premier League. This will make them provide a formidable foe for the Cityzens in the Champions League if they were to draw against each other.

Manchester City gear up for Copenhagen clash in Champions League

Manchester City had a decisive 3-1 victory in their local derby against Manchester United in the Premier League at home on Sunday, March 3. They are now focused on the second leg of their Champions League last-16 match where they face Copenhagen at home on March 6.

They won the first leg 3-1 away, thanks to Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, and Kevin De Bruyne. Notably, the Cityzens have never lost to Copenhagen in their five meetings.

With the game at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, City have a good chance of moving on in the tournament. They are already widely expected to beat the Danish giants and will have high hopes because of their two-goal advantage.