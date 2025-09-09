“Slower than the 40-year-old” - Fans furious with 31-year-old starting in attack with Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal line-up vs Hungary

Portugal fans on X (formerly Twitter) are furious with manager Roberto Martinez's decision to start Bernardo Silva in attack with Cristiano Ronaldo and Pedro Neto against Hungary in the FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, September 9. They believe that the Manchester City star will slow down the attack, and it could cost them the game.Martinez has made two changes from the team that thrashed Armenia last week in their opening FIFA World Cup qualifier. He has brought in Ruben Neves and Bernardo Silva, with Goncalo Inacia and Joao Felix making way.Diogo Costa keeps his place in goal, with what looks like a backline of Nuno Mendes and Rùben Dias in the middle, with João Neves and João Cancelo as the full-backs. Rùben Neves comes into the midfield to partner Vitinha and Bruno Fernandes. Pedro Neto and Cristiano Ronaldo have Bernardo Silva to help in attack instead of Felix, who scored a brace in the previous match.Fans were quick to call out the manager for the attacking change and posted:shane daly @arcticmandalyLINKomg ffs why does chamge the lineup all the time... silva has no buisness playing and especially not on the wing『 Hollow 』 @Tiny_ShinigamiLINKSilva 🥀🥶 @FameskyeeLINKBernardo Silva 😂۟ @OSAKABRADYCR7LINK1 CB so you can accommodate “bernardo silva”seven28 @cr28sevenLINKBernardo silva should never be playing on the right wing. Never takes anyone on and he is slower than the 40 year old strikerMartinez did hint at the change in his press conference when he was asked about the Manchester City star's inclusion in the starting XI. He spoke about Silva and said:“It’s important to prepare for both matches, I like to prepare for both games. We’ll rely on the players based on their physical condition and their current season form. Our routine is to train and then make the decision after the session. We need to wait another 24 hours.”Portugal can take a significant step towards qualifying for the FIFA World Cup with a win against Hungary. They would be the only side with a 100% record in the group after two matches and could afford to rest key players in the November international break.Cristiano Ronaldo is hungry for success, claims Portugal managerPortugal coach Roberto Martinez was asked about Cristiano Ronaldo in his pre-Hungary press conference, and the former Wigan manager heaped praise on the 40-year-old. He claimed that the Al-Nassr captain was still hungry for success and said (via beIN SPORTS):&quot;He lives day to day like a young player playing for the first time. The way he dedicates himself, the freshness he has every day. He's a winner. He's hungry to be the best. The World Cup? He's doing the best he can; he doesn't have long-term goals.&quot;&quot;He wants to be the best every day. His focus is on the day-to-day. I've already talked a lot about what he conveys, but these aren't aspects of the future; they're aspects of everyday life. What it means to wear the [Portugal] jersey is the captain's message in the locker room; it helps a lot.&quot;Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the win over Armenia and will be keen on maintaining his good form.