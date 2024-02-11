"Slowing the game down and then keeps giving it away" - Jonh Terry slams Manchester United star for antics in 2-1 win over Aston Villa

Former Chelsea defender has lambasted Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana for his delaying tactics in the Red Devils' 2-1 Premier League win at Aston Villa on Sunday (February 11).

The visitors opened the scoring through Rasmus Hojlund - who scored for the fifth straight league game - before Douglas Luz restored parity for Villa midway through the second half.

Erik ten Hag's side, though, had the last laugh, with Scot McTominay netting the winner four minutes from time to move to within six points of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur (47) after 24 games.

Terry, though, was not impressed with Onana's outing and questionable decisions in the game, tweeting:

"Onana is getting on my nerves, slowing the game down and then keeps giving it away"

Expand Tweet

Since arriving from Inter Milan in the summer, the 27-year-old Onana - renowned for his ball-playing ability - has divided opinion among fans and experts.

In 33 games across competitions, the Manchester United man has 10 clean sheets - including seven in the league - but has made a lot of high-profile errors, which have been costly for his team.

"It's a massive win for us" - Manchester United boss

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag admitted that his side produced a key win, which puts his side firmly in European contention and closing the gap on the top-four.

Having recorded a whopping 14 losses across competitions this season - including nine in the league - United are unbeatenin five games across competitions in 2024, winning four.

Following the win at Villa Park, Ten Hag told Sky Sports (via BBC) that the team's performance made him 'happy':

"It is a massive win for us. We've got closer, and that was the aim for today. That was absolutely our target and we've done it. The way we did it, I liked it.

"I especially liked the first 20 minutes when we controlled the game. At 1-1, we had to fight back, and we are really happy for today. At 1-1, you always have to see how the game progresses. I think it was really high intensity, and you could see how many players were fatigued by the end."

The Red Devils next travel to Luton Town in the league on Sunday (February 18).