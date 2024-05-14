"Small club mentality" - Fans react as Tottenham supporters celebrate after Manchester City star Erling Haaland's opening goal against them

Fans reacted on social media as Tottenham Hotspur supporters were seen celebrating Manchester City's opening goal against them through Erling Haaland. This is notably connected to the title race, where their rivals Arsenal are looking to lift the Premier League trophy, with City right above them by just two points.

Haaland was in the perfect position to tap in for the opening goal thanks to a brilliantly squared pass into the six-yard box from Kevin de Bruyne. The Belgian playmaker kept himself onside to receive the pass from Bernardo Silva before putting it on a plate for his Norwegian teammate.

The goal notably saw some Tottenham fans join Manchester City fans in celebrating the goal for a rather interesting reason. The Cityzens are embroiled in an intense race for the Premier League title with Arsenal. Spurs and the Gunners are local North London rivals, and a trophy going to the Gunners will certainly be an unhappy situation for Spurs fans.

While the Lilywhites need a win to keep chasing after the fourth spot on the Premier League table, some of their fans are more interested in the Gunners losing the top spot. This led football fans on social media to react:

"Definitely dark web users," another claimed.

"Tottenham fans are singing: 'stand up, if you hate Arsenal!'" noted another fan.

"embarrassing. would rather bottle europe," another slammed Spurs fans.

"relief?" asked a fan.

"Erling Haaland was lost in this match but he's the hero. How did SON missed that chance? Pep almost had a heart attack. Tottenham missed a lot of chances. Arsenal fans filled the stadium. The last day will be TOUGH," a fan reviewed the game.

Other fans added:

Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Manchester City: Review

Spurs started the game with every intention of chasing after Aston Villa, who sit in the fourth and final spot for the UEFA Champions League next season. It was a rather difficult first half for the hosts to get through as they struggled to find the net, but City also struggled, barring a big chance that Phil Foden missed.

Half-time saw both sides go into the dressing rooms to prepare for a more improved attacking output in the second half, and it worked, at least for one side. Manchester City saw Erling Haaland score the first goal with a tap-in, pushing Tottenham behind.

Spurs pushed for the equaliser, forcing City substitute goalkeeper Stefan Ortega into making three important saves after first-choice keeper Ederson went off injured. Manchester City eventually cemented the lead when Haaland converted a penalty, as they sealed the game at 2-0 and took all three points back to the Etihad.