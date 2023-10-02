“Smash everybody” – When Cristiano Ronaldo sent emphatic message to Khamzat Chimaev before UFC showdown

Khamzat Chimaev recently opened up about the wholesome social media exchange he had with Cristiano Ronaldo before his UFC 273 clash against Gilbert Burns.

Chimaev is the UFC's biggest rising star and is currently undefeated. The Chechnya-born Swede fighter is 12-0 with 11 finishes and 6-0 in the UFC. The only fight Chimaev failed to finish that went to the judges' decision was against Burns.

'Borz' has now revealed that Ronaldo sent him a message on social media before the clash against 'Durinho'.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chimaev said:

“He has a game that’s why he said he could not come. But he’s going to watch my fight. When [Ronaldo] started following me, I wrote to him, ‘he’s the champ.’ Then he wrote ‘SMASH EVERYBODY’. 100% brother. Then I invited him to my fight. I’m not a big fan of football, but this guy is big. One of the best guys in the world in football. He’s a nice guy.”

Khamzat Chimaev has already become a star due to his relentless performances inside the octagon. He is a must-watch and puts on entertaining fights. Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, is a big fan of combat sports.

Chimaev is set to return to action on October 21 as he takes on Paulo Costa in a tantalizing middleweight showdown at UFC 294. A win against 'Borrachinha' might very well secure a title shot for the surging Chimaev.

Sean Strickland is the current champion of the 185 lbs division in the UFC. 'Tarzan' shocked the world when he dominated Israel Adesanya to win the title via a lopsided unanimous decision at UFC 293.

Khamzat Chimaev and Cristiano Ronaldo are now geographically closer

Since his 2022 move to Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo has been living in Riyadh with his family. The Portuguese superstar is the face of the Saudi Pro League and has also become a cultural icon of the Middle Eastern country.

Khamzat Chimaev, meanwhile, recently announced that he would be moving to the UAE. 'Borz' will now represent the UAE instead of Sweden in the UFC. His fight against Costa is also set to take place in Abu Dhabi.

With Chimaev and Ronaldo getting geographically closer, a collaboration could soon happen. It won't be surprising if the duo attends each other's sporting events in the near future.