"Sneaked in Rashford", "Where's Mo Salah?" - Fans react as Premier League announce nominees for Player of the Season award

Football fans are reacting to the Premier League's Player of the Season nominees with some surprised to see Marcus Rashford selected and Mohamed Salah snubbed.

The Premier League has announced the seven players that are up for the award. Fans can vote for the Player of the Season on the Premier League's official website. Voting closes on Monday (May 22) at midday.

Manchester City duo Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland have been nominated amid their incredible campaigns at the Etihad. De Bruyne has been at his superb best, bagging seven goals and an astounding 18 assists in 30 league games.

However, Haaland has been a revelation since arriving at the Etihad and will be tough competition. The Norweigan has scored 36 goals in 33 league matches. He has shattered the record for the most goals in a single Premier League campaign.

Meanwhile, Arsenal pair Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard have also been nominated. The duo played a key role in the Gunners' title race with City. Saka enjoyed the best season of his career with 13 goals and 11 assists in 36 games. Odegaard led by example with 15 goals and eight assists in 35 matches.

Tottenham Hotspur frontman Harry Kane has also been nominated. The England captain has continued his prolific form throughout his career in the English top flight, netting 27 goals in 36 appearances.

Newcastle United captain Kieran Trippier is the only defender to be nominated and deservedly so. The right-back has been an ever-present in Eddie Howe's side's top four challenge. He has one goal and nine assists to his name.

Manchester United's Rashford is the final nominee and he has been in red-hot form for the Red Devils. He has bagged 16 goals and five assists in 33 league games. However, the English forward has come off the boil since March amid injury issues.

It is, for this reason, some are arguing that Liverpool winger Salah deserved a nomination. The Egyptian has 19 goals and 10 assists in 36 league games but has failed to earn recognition perhaps due to the Merseysiders' topsy-turvy season.

"Where’s Mo Salah??"

"They sneaked in Rashford. We noticed."

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL BREAKING: The nominees for the Premier League Barclays Player of the Season award are in! BREAKING: The nominees for the Premier League Barclays Player of the Season award are in! 🏆🔥 https://t.co/QsVcFitcDY

Nakamora @ChuksofAbj we noticed @SkySportsPL They sneaked in rashfordwe noticed @SkySportsPL They sneaked in rashford 😂😂 we noticed

KamsWTV @KamsiOnukwuli

One day @SkySportsPL One day Rodri will get his flowersOne day @SkySportsPL One day Rodri will get his flowersOne day

Marcus Rashford to return for Manchester United's Premier League run in

The Red Devils forward has returned to training.

Rashford missed his side's 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last Saturday (May 13) with a leg injury. The Red Devils are hoping to seal a top-four finish and currently sit fourth. They hold a one-point cushion over fifth-placed Liverpool with a game in hand and three games remaining.

Erik ten Hag will likely welcome Rashford back into his side for their clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (May 20). The club's official website has confirmed that the forward has been back in training ahead of the game with the Cherries.

Rashford will look to continue his brilliant campaign and add to his 29-goal tally across competitions. He may also want to impress after being nominated for the Player of the Season award.

