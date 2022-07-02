“So to be able to wear it after him, it’s a great pleasure” – Liverpool star excited as he inherits shirt number from Sadio Mane

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has expressed his excitement at being given the number 19 shirt for the 2022-23 season after Sadio Mane's departure.

The Senegalese international joined Bayern Munich this summer, and his shirt has been transferred to the 19-year-old Elliott, who's elated about it. Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, he said (via Liverpool Echo):

"Obviously the number became available; some great players have worn it in the past – the likes of Sadio, and the list goes on. I think it was an opportunity to get down the ranks in terms of the numbers, and for me personally it's a wonderful number. I remember having a Sadio shirt with the number 19 on it as a kid. So to be able to wear it after him, it's a great pleasure."

Since joining from Fulham in 2019, Elliott wore the No.67 shirt with Liverpool and has made 20 appearances for the club thus far. Following the switch in his jersey numbers, the young midfielder will hope to prove he's capable of carrying the pressure of expectations that comes with it.

The Englishman added:

"At the end of the day, a number is just a number, but it's just nice to have a lower number. I think it's a great opportunity going into another season.

He continued:

"So, hopefully, I can prove to myself and prove to everyone that I'm able to have these kind of numbers and able to perform under this kind of pressure, because it comes with it. I'm just so excited to put this shirt on and get playing again."

Liverpool begin their pre-season training on Monday. Fans could see Elliott don the number 19 for the first time during their friendly against Manchester United in Thailand on July 12.

Liverpool the team to beat next season?

The Reds had a disappointing end to their 2021-22 campaign but have a squad that's good enough to compete on all fronts again.

It could take time to adjust to life without Mane, who was one of their best players in the last six years and played a key role in their success under manager Jurgen Klopp.

However, the Merseyside outfit have already signed Darwin Nunez as Mane's replacement. More signings could be on the cards as Reds seek more silverware next season.

