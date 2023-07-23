“So this is what America tastes like” - Lionel Messi takes to Instagram to promote Budweiser USA after Inter Miami debut

Lionel Messi recently took to Instagram to promote the liquor brand Budweiser USA after the Argentina captain completed his move to MLS club Inter Miami.

Budweiser is one of the most famous liquor brands across the globe. Messi, a world-class athlete, is promoting the brand as he posed with a beer in a photo. The 36-year-old captioned the image:

"So this is what America tastes like, @budweiserUSA! Excited to play in USA 🇺🇸."

Lionel Messi made a stellar debut for Inter Miami, scoring a dramatic 94th-minute free-kick winner to help his team get a 2-1 win.

Messi came on as a 54th minute substitute with his team leading 1-0. After Liga MX side Cruz Azul equalised in the 65th minute of the Leagues Cup showdown, Messi intervened with a sublime free-kick to win it for his team.

He's now seemingly enjoying himself with a Budweiser. Even before the Argentine captain's arrival, Prison Pals brewing co., a Florida-based beer company, released a beer named GOAT beer to honour the Argentine.

Sergio Aguero said he would have played alongside Lionel Messi if not forced to prematurely retire

Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero were very close friends and shared the pitch 90 times for Argentina, combining for 18 goals. Aguero, though, was forced to retire in 2021 due to cardiac arrhythmia.

The Argentine striker has now said that he would have played alongside Messi at Inter Miami if his career hadn't come to an unexpected and premature end, telling ESPN:

“We always talk about ending up together somewhere, but had things been different, I would be playing with him here in Miami today."

He added:

“If what we saw today was a Hollywood movie, we would have to look for something like ‘the beginning of something by Messi in Miami’, I think it is the beginning of an era in Miami that can be very significant.”

When Aguero joined Barcelona from Manchester City in 2021, Messi was forced to leave the club in an unexpected turn of events. Hence, the two close friends never got to share the pitch in club football.