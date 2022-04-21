“So annoying!” - Kuldeep Yadav slams Manchester United’s style of play after 4-0 Liverpool drubbing

Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav became the latest to criticize Manchester United’s hapless gameplay during the 4-0 defeat to arch-rivals Liverpool. The two sides faced off in a crucial Premier League game on Tuesday at Anfield.

Liverpool are in the hunt for a historic quadruple and outplayed the Red Devils in every department. Manchester United struggled to defend, could not hold the ball for large periods and missed the few chances that they had. They had an overall possession of 28% and the situation could easily have gone worse.

Kuldeep Yadav, an Indian cricketer, is currently busy playing in the IPL for the Delhi Capitals. The spinner became the latest to criticize Manchester United on Twitter.

In a tweet, Yadav criticized United’s defense, lack of pressing and the way they lost the ball in the final 3rd:

Kuldeep yadav @imkuldeep18 Manchester United football pattern is so so annoying. No exaggeration, backline struggling big times, no pressing at all losing the ball in 3rd Manchester United football pattern is so so annoying. No exaggeration, backline struggling big times, no pressing at all losing the ball in 3rd

Manchester United deservingly attract criticism from everywhere

The likes of Roy Keane and Gary Neville bore a hapless look after the match as well. Keane has regularly been angry at players and the manager over the past few months but seemed dejected after the match against Liverpool. The fact is that the Manchester United squad does not play like a team.

They have committed the same mistakes all season. Harry Maguire’s inability to make up for his midfield meandering has been a constant issue that his fellow teammates and the coaches have not done anything to solve. The attack looks disjointed and the 37-year old Cristiano Ronaldo has been the primary scorer despite missing many important games this season.

In his absence, United looked like a team waiting to fall. They did not show any fight once Luis Diaz opened the scoring for the Reds in the fifth minute.

Marcus Rashford looks like a player lost, while Bruno Fernandes is far from the form this team has gotten used to since his arrival. His lack of efficiency is also a problem that eventually needs to be solved.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Bruno Fernandes says Manchester United have nothing to fight for. Bruno Fernandes says Manchester United have nothing to fight for. https://t.co/1r9jjT1HZN

Ralf Rangnick himself seemed dejected and claimed that only a vast overhaul could improve this squad, claiming that as many as 10 players might need to be signed. Considering the number of players expected to leave and the stars who the fans are itching to see being sold, that does not seem to be an overstatement at all.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit