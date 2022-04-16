×
“So under appreciated for us” – Liverpool fans in awe of defining display from Reds star during FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City

The Reds kept their quadruple hopes alive!
Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Modified Apr 16, 2022 11:15 PM IST
Liverpool fans are in awe of Sadio Mane for his talismanic display against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday. The Reds sneaked into the finals following a nerve-wracking 3-2 victory, with the Senegalese ace netting a first-half brace.

With Ibrahima Konate opening the scoring, Jurgen Klopp's side led 3-0 at the break, but City fought back in the second half with two goals.

𝗪𝗘'𝗥𝗘 𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗢 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗙𝗔 𝗖𝗨𝗣 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟!!! https://t.co/sjQ2eFWyBB

Jack Grealish scored within seconds after the restart, whereas Bernardo Silva reduced the deficit further in stoppage time.

However, there was no late comeback for the Sky Blues, who crashed out in the last-four of the competition for the third year running.

Liverpool will play either Chelsea or Crystal Palace in the finals, their first in 10 years.

Liverpool fans mesmerized by Mane

Mane delivered a masterclass in the game, netting twice in the first half to put Liverpool on their way to a win.

Just eight minutes after Konate put them in front, the winger doubled their advantage after pouncing on a mistake from Zack Steffen. The City goalkeeper took a second too long to play a pass and Mane jumped right in to tap the ball home.

Then, in the closing stages of the opening stanza, the 30-year-old came back to haunt City, lashing home a fearsome shot to make it 3-0. Thiago Alcantara found the player unmarked inside the box and played a floating pass, which Mane converted with a stupendous first-touch.

He now has 18 goals in all competitions for the Reds, including four against City alone, having scored in all three of their meetings this season.

The former Southampton man has already surpassed his tally (16) from last season, when he came under fire for a drop in form.

Mane has returned to his best and the Liverpool fans can't control their excitement after watching him drop another banger.

That third goal of his has particularly swept them off their feet. Mane displayed incredible "audacity" to shoot an incoming cross first time from a tight angle.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to the Senegal international's performance against City:

Sadio Mane took us to the first Wembley cup final in 10 years. I love this brotha differently
The sheer audacity for Sadio Mane to hit that first time on the volley. Exquisite. So under appreciated for us. 🇸🇳🦁
Not sure I've ever seen Sadio Mané play better. Certainly in the centre-forward role.
Sadio Mane being levels above Mo Salah should be common knowledge now👍
Sadio Mane absolutely always 💯against City and you have to love it
Ramadan Sadio Mane is a beast.
@LFC best player itw

Edited by Aditya Singh
