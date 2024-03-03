"So confusing to me", "Do you guys really want to win this" - Barcelona fans unhappy with 27-year-old star's inclusion in XI for Athletic Club fixture

Fans have reacted to Barcelona attacker Raphinha starting the La Liga game at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday (March 3).

The reigning La Liga champions are riding a six-game unbeaten streak across competitions, winning four, since a 5-3 home defeat to Villarreal in the league in January.

Raphinha, 27, produced a goal and an assist in Barca's last league outing, a 4-0 home win over Getafe last weekend. Overall, he has four goals and six assists in 18 outings in the league, where Barca trail leaders Real Madrid by nine points and have a game in hand.

However, fans are far from enthused with the sight of Raphinha in the Barca starting XI at San Mames, with one tweeting:

"Raphinha is so so confusing for me."

Another reckons Barca are not serious about winning after the Brazilian has started instead of Lamine Yamal, chiming in:

"Why Raphinha over Yamal? Do you guys really wana win this thing?"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Raphinha has been a mixed bag since arriving at the Camp Nou in the summer of 2022.

The 27-year-old has 15 goals and 20 assists in 75 games across competitions, including seven goals and as many assists in 36 games in their La Liga-winning campaign last season.

What happened when Barcelona last faced Athletic Bilbao away?

Barcelona manager Xavier Hernandez

Barcelona will have revenge on their mind when they take on Athletic Bilbao at San Mames in La Liga on Sunday.

The Blaugrana lost 4-2 after extra time in the Copa del Rey quarterfinal in their last visit to the stadium in January. After Gorka Guruzeta had fired the hosts into the lead inside the opening minute, Robert Lewandowski hauled Xavi's side back into level terms after 25 minutes before Lamine Yamal put Barca ahead six minutes later.

Oihan Sancet restored parity for Athletic four minutes after the interval to force extra time, where the Williams brothers - Inaki (105+2') and Neco (120+1') - struck to send the Blaugrana tumbling out of the competition.

