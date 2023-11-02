"So dangerous" - Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko names 'explosive' Liverpool attacker as his toughest opponent 

Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko has named Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah as the toughest opponent he has ever faced in the Premier League.

Zinchenko has faced Salah four times with Manchester City and Arsenal, winning twice, losing once, and drawing once. When asked to name the toughest opponent he's faced in the English top flight, the Ukrainian said (via The Boot Room):

"I would say Mo Salah, pace, power, an explosive player, he is so dangerous."

Salah arrived in the Premier League in 2017 as he joined Liverpool from AS Roma. He has since become one of the greatest wingers of all time, scoring 196 goals and providing 83 assists in 319 games across competitions.

'The Egyptian King' has helped the Reds win one Premier League title and one UEFA Champions League trophy, among other honors. He has been in excellent form this season as well, registering 10 goals and four assists in 14 games across competitions.

Zinchenko will next face off against Salah when Liverpool host Arsenal in the Premier League on December 23.

Liverpool agree terms with Arsenal target for potential January transfer: Reports

As per journalist Francois Plateau (via Football365), Liverpool have agreed on terms with Fluminese midfielder Andre Trindade for a January transfer.

The Reds have seen a major midfield in the summer. The likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai replaced Jordan Henderson, and Fabinho, among others. However, they are still looking for a proper No. 6.

Fluminese president Martio Bittencourt recently said that they won't sell Andre during the Copa Libertadores, telling ESPN Brasil:

“Liverpool’s Chief Executive [Billy Hogan] contacted me directly. I replied to him: ‘My friend, I don’t sell players now and I don’t deliver them now. If you want to buy now, and only get the player in January, we can start talking… Or if you want to wait until December, we can talk in December.”

Fluminese are set to face Boca Juniors in the Copa Libertadores final on Saturday, November 4.

Arsenal are also interested in signing Andre as they look to part ways with Jorginho and Thomas Partey. They could look to hijack the Reds' potential move.

Andre, 22, came through Fluminese's youth system and has made 160 senior appearances for them. He also earned his first Brazil cap in June earlier this year.