"So far off the pace Man City could do whatever they wanted" - Peter Schmeichel blasts Manchester United summer signing after 3-0 defeat

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel slammed midfielder Sofyan Amrabat for his dismal performance in the Red Devils' 3-0 defeat to Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday, October 29.

Manchester City condemned Erik ten Hag and Co. to their fifth Premier League defeat of the season. Erling Haaland netted a brace before Phil Foden scored late on to seal all three points.

Sofyan Amrabat started the game as the side's central defensive midfielder in the absence of Casemiro. He was booked before half-time and was subsequently substituted during the break for the second game in a row.

The 27-year-old looked pretty ineffective with the ball, making just 20 touches. He lost three duels and was dribbled past once as well.

Erik ten Hag gave a positive review of Manchester United's first half but Schmeichel disagreed. He said (via METRO):

"It’s interesting to hear what Erik ten Hag is saying there because when you sit there and watch the game as a fan, I kind of had a different experience to what he’s describing in his interview."

He added

"I don’t know what his game plan was, I don’t know what he told the players but when he says they played a good first half I don’t agree. I mean, he makes a change at half time, there’s a reason for that because it wasn’t working in midfield. Amrabat was so far off the pace Man City basically could do whatever they wanted.

"And the chances, yes, we had chances but they all came from Manchester City mistakes, it wasn’t like we were creating anything. Then you see other little things, players aren’t playing each other when they’re supposed to pass the ball, then you just see little things that makes you worry about this Manchester United team and the dressing room."

Amrabat has made eight appearances across all competitions this season but has yet to fully adjust to the intensity of the Premier League.

Who do Manchester United play next?

The pressure on Erik ten Hag's Manchester United drastically increased after they were beaten 3-0 by Manchester City on Sunday. The Red Devils were meek and never looked like they were getting back into the game.

The Manchester-based outfit are currently eighth in the Premier League standings with 15 points from 10 games. To add insult to injury, they are third in their UEFA Champions League group, having lost two out of their three games so far.

Manchester United will have an opportunity to bounce back against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup Round of 16 at home on Wednesday, November 1. They then lock horns against Fulham away in the league on Saturday, November 4.