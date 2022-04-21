"So fu**ing lucky" - Former Liverpool star suggests Manchester City didn't deserve 3-0 win against Brighton and Hove Albion

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has suggested that Manchester City didn't deserve their 3-0 win against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Pep Guardiola's side reclaimed their place at the top of the table from Enrique's former employers with a 3-0 victory against Graham Potter's side.

The gap between the Cityzens and the Reds remains at just one point thanks to the three crucial points won by Pep Guardiola's side on Wednesday night.

The two giants of English football will continue to fight for every point in the Premier League between now and the end of the season.

However, it is the Sky Blues who remain in the driving seat ahead of the Reds as Jose Enrique claimed that Pep Guardiola's team were extremely lucky to win against Brighton.

The Seagulls have stunned a number of top clubs this season, including Jurgen Klopp's side. Quite evidently, many Liverpool fans were rooting for Potter's side to come up with an upset against the Cityzens.

Brighton did exceptionally well to prevent Manchester City from taking a lead in the first half.

However, the Cityzens scored thrice in the second half to ensure they leapfrogged ahead of Liverpool in the title-race.

Kevin De Bruyne was inspirational for Guardiola's side, having made a difference with his direct runs and passing to open up Brighton.

It would be unfair to say that the Sky Blues were lucky to secure all three points but they certainly had luck on their side.

Riyad Mahrez's opening goal was the result of two fortunate deflections, while Phil Foden's goal was also from a deflection.

Bernardo Silva scored the third for his side but it also came from an error made by Brighton defenders.

Jose Enrique was clearly frustrated with the fact that luck played a role in Liverpool getting overtaken by Manchester City in the league table.

He took to Twitter to express his frustrations. Take a look at the tweets from the Spaniard-

José enrique @Jesanchez3 So fucking lucky city !! So fucking lucky city !!

José enrique @Jesanchez3 Another rebound. I'm taking the game off Another rebound. I'm taking the game off 😡

Can Liverpool bear Manchester City for the Premier League title?

If we look at the remaining fixtures of the two title chasers, it is pretty much clear that Manchester City have the easier run of the two.

Brighton were probably Liverpool's biggest hopes but they have not been able to stop the reigning champions.

However, there is no margin for error for either side, and it will be indeed difficult to keep winning six straight league games amid all the pressure.

Anything can happen in the nail-biting title race, but the Cityzens certainly have an edge over their opponents right now.

