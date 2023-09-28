"So happy for our fans, that win for y'all" - Chelsea star Mykhaylo Mudryk reacts on social media as Blues defeat Brighton in Carabao Cup 

Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk dedicated the Blues' 1-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion to the Stamford Bridge faithful on Instagram.

Mauricio Pochettino and Co. were under extreme pressure to get a result against Brighton on Wednesday in the third round of the Carabao Cup (September 27). The Blues have struggled for form and are currently 14th in the Premier League with just five points from six games.

Despite the Seagulls dominating 61% of the possession, Chelsea were able to secure a 1-0 win via Nicolas Jackson's 50th-minute goal. They progressed to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup where they will now face Blackburn Rovers on October 31.

Mudryk, who started last night and played 68 minutes before being subbed, dedicated their hard-fought win to the fans, posting:

"So happy for our fans, that win for y'all, y'all deserved this"

Expand Tweet

Mudryk had a decent outing against Brighton, registering one shot on target, winning all his tackles, and winning eight duels.

Chelsea icon warns Blues they could 'create next De Bruyne or Mo Salah' if they sell struggling winger

Chelsea legend Pat Nevin has warned the club that they risk creating the next Kevin De Bruyne or Mohamed Salah if they offload Mykhailo Mudryk prematurely.

De Bruyne and Salah both plied their trade at Stamford Bridge before they established themselves as world-class players for Manchester City and Liverpool respectively. However, neither were given time to develop and were sold after difficult spells at the cub.

Mudryk joined the Blues from Shakhtar Donetsk in the January transfer window for £89 million and was expected to take the Premier League by storm. However, the 22-year-old winger is yet to score in his 23 appearances across competitions for them.

Nevin spoke to OLBG and said (via The Sun):

"Mykhailo Mudryk is phenomenal and will come good - Chelsea cannot risk him being another Salah or De Bruyne. There's a reason why Arsenal wanted Mudryk - he's phenomenal. His pace is ridiculous and so are his skills."

He added:

"He had different problems to everyone else as he was a Ukrainian lad coming into a new country. There was also a massive transfer fee hanging over him, though the pressure is slightly off now due to the other fees Chelsea have paid. I think he has the potential to be a great forward and a great creator."

Mudryk is expected to feature for the Blues in their next fixture against Fulham at Craven Cottage on October 2.