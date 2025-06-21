“So happy to help” - European club hilariously send money to Barcelona for signing Nico Williams

FC Zenit have reportedly sent money to Barcelona to help them secure the services of Nico Williams. Acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano recently stated that the Catalans have reached an agreement with the player's camp ahead of a move this summer.
It is believed that the Spaniard has agreed a six-year deal until 2031, that will see him earn around €7-8m per year. It has also been reported that the player's wages will increase every season, similar to the current agreement with Robert Lewandowski.
The LaLiga champions are now preparing to exercise the player's release clause, believed to be around €62m. Barcelona's poor financial situation, though, has raised doubts about the move.
Athletic Bilbao apparently want the entire amount to be paid in one go. However, the Catalans are supposedly planning a structured deal, where they will pay an amount higher than the release clause, but in instalments.
Interestingly, FC Zenit recently sent money to the LaLiga champions via TikTok, posting:
"For Nico Williams for Zenit."
The matter was highlighted by a user on Twitter, promting the Russian club to send a hilarious response. They shared the post with the message:
"You gave us Malcom, so happy to help!"
Interestingly, Malcolm left Barcelona in 2019 to join Zenit. The 28-year-old spent four seasons with the Russian club, registering 42 goals from 109 games.
Are Bayern Munich trying to hijack Barcelona's move for Nico Williams?
Bayern Munich are planning to steal Nico Williams from right under Barcelona's noses, according to Sport1. The report adds that the Bavarians' sporting director Max Eberl has left the club's FIFA Club World Cup camp to return to Munich.
It is believed that Eberl is working on the Bundesliga club's summer plans, which includes a move for Williams. The Spaniard has enjoyed a steady rise with Athletic Bilbao and is apparently a priority target for Bayern Munich this year.
The German giants are planning to move quickly to convince the player if the Catalans fail to complete a deal. However, when pressed on the matter by DAZN, Bayern Munich director Christoph Freund remained coy about the club's interest in Williams.
“We are not commenting on rumours at the moment. We want to continue working on our plans to strengthen the squad ahead of next season,” said Freund.
Barcelona were also linked with a move for Williams last summer, although it now appears that they could finally get their man this year.