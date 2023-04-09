“So happy I have him” – Erik ten Hag singles out Manchester United star who ‘never gives up’ for special praise after Everton win

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag heaped praise on midfielder Scott McTominay after the 2-0 Premier League home win against Everton on Saturday (April 8).

McTominay scored the opener for the Red Devils in the 36th minute. Since Casemiro's summer arrival, McTominay has found game time hard to come by. While he has made 35 appearances for the Red Devils this season, he has started only 12, bagging three goals and an assist across competitions.

Ten Hag heaped praise on the central midfielder (via United in Focus):

“Great player, great personality. So happy I have him in my squad – he gives all his energy, never gives up, so it’s great.”

Manchester United remain fourth in the standings with 53 points from 29 games, behind third-placed Newcastle United on goal difference.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire happy with Everton win

Harry Maguire was handed a rare start as Manchester United beat Everton. Maguire was solid at the back, helping his team keep a clean sheet. The central defender reacted to the team's performance, telling MUTV (via the Red Devils' website):

"If we'd come in at half-time 4-0 up, I think no-one would be complaining. But nothing is ever comfortable in the Premier League, to be honest. It should have been comfortable. That’s for sure. When the game is at 1-0, you are never comfortable, anything can happen in the Premier League. Everyone has that bit of quality. Set-plays, they are dangerous from. They won a lot of headers, and you know they are going to have those one or two moments."

The captain added:

“We had to kill the game off at half-time; the first half was excellent, great football on the front foot. Numerous chances, controlled the game, played in their half. I think we thoroughly deserved the three points. The only thing probably missing was more goals.”

Manchester United return to action on April 13 against Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals first leg clash.

