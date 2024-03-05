"So long as he keeps doing the right things, he'll be okay" - Manchester United icon sends message to Rasmus Hojlund

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole has urged summer signing Rasmus Hojlund to keep doing the 'right' things.

Hojlund, 21, had a slow start to life in English football after arriving in the summer from Atalanta. Although he struck five times in six games in the UEFA Champions League - where United finished a dismal fourth - the striker went 14 games without scoring in the Premier League.

However, since breaking his duck in the English top flight, the Denmark international - currently out injured - has scored in his last six league outings. Cole reflected on Hojlund's early struggles, attributing them to a paucity of scoring chances.

"A lot was expected of him, when he first came here," he told the club media. "He was a young man under a lot of pressure, with a big price-tag, in a team that wasn't creating many chances.

Cole noted that Hojlund soon found his confidence, and the goals started to flow:

"I think it's a good thing for him as now he's got that confidence. Confidence is a massive thing in football. He got off the mark against Villa, and the goals have continued since then. For me, personally, I just want to see him continue to do that.

"Yeah, there's going to be a time when he's not scoring goals. It's part and parcel of football but, so long as he keeps doing the right things, he'll be okay."

After breaking his Premier League duck against Aston Villa, Hojlund has 13 goals in 30 outings across competitions this season.

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United are in the midst of a hugely underwhelming season. They are coming off a 3-1 Premier League loss at Manchester City, their 16th loss across competitions, including 11 in the league.

The Red Devils remain sixth in the standings after 27 games following successive top-flight reverses but are now 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa (55). Erik ten Hag's side have also lost four times in the Champions League, where they lost four times to finish bottom of their group and crash out of Europe.

United lost early in the EFL Cup but have reached the FA Cup quarterfinal - where they play Liverpool at home on March 16. However, before that, they are next in Premier League action at home to Everton on Saturday (March 9).