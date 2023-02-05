“So mad right now” – Jose Enrique fears something worrying could happen at Liverpool after Wolves defeat

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique has expressed his disappointment and concern over the current state of the team following a demoralizing defeat against Wolves on February 4.

Enrique took to his Twitter account after the game to state:

“Well what else can we say? At this rate if we finish top 10 it will be a miracle. So mad right now.”

The Reds have struggled to find the form that brought them success in the past. Even their games against lower-ranked teams have ended in defeat this season.

It is clear that the team is lacking the confidence to produce the results they need, and the former player has voiced his worries about the future of the team.

The Reds boast of a roster filled with some of the most talented players in the Premier League. However, they have been unable to translate this potential into performances on the pitch.

Their physicality and playing style have been lackluster, leading to a general feeling that the team has given up on achieving previous heights this season.

It is important to highlight that Liverpool's current slump is not simply a one-off, but rather a worrying pattern of poor performances. There is a real risk that the Anfield outfit may end up in the bottom half of the Premier League table this time around.

Liverpool supporters will be desperate to see a return to the form that saw them lift trophies in the past, but as Enrique has pointed out, it might take a miracle.

Liverpool slump in shambolic defeat against Wolves

The beginning of the match was a complete disaster for Liverpool as Wolves scored two goals within the first 11 minutes.

The first half was filled with disappointment for Liverpool as they had limited chances to score. Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah came close to scoring but ultimately failed.

At halftime, the home team was in the lead with two goals, while the Reds struggled to keep up. The Merseysiders showed more promise in the second half by having more possession and chances. Keita had several opportunities on the edge of the box, but he was unable to capitalize on them.

Despite persistent pressure from the Reds, it only benefited the opposition as an eventual counter-attack led to the third goal. Jurgen Klopp's men currently sit in 10th place in the Premier League table, a massive 21 points behind leaders Arsenal.

