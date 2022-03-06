“So much composure” – Paul Merson hails ‘phenomenal’ effort from Chelsea star during win over Burnley

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has praised Chelsea right-back Reece James for his 'phenomenal' performance in the Blues' 4-0 Premier League thrashing of Burnley on Saturday.

The 22-year-old was the Man of the Match as Chelsea strengthened their grip on third place in the league table with a second-half demolition of the Clarets. James starred with a goal and an assist. The Blues scored thrice in ten second-half minutes to end the game as a contest before Christian Pulisic added more gloss to the scoreline.

Merson has lauded James, who has recently returned to action following a two-month injury layoff. He told Sky Sports (via Chelsea Chronicle) in this regard:

"What a goal by Reece James. This lad could play centre-forward… It’s a phenomenal finish, so much composure."

James was a nightmare for Burnley's defence during the game at Turf Moor. He was a constant threat down the right flank of Chelsea's attack. The defender also nullified the Clarets' attacks on numerous occasions.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Reece James drills a composed strike into the far corner to put Chelsea ahead against Burnley! "This lad could play centre forward!"Reece James drills a composed strike into the far corner to put Chelsea ahead against Burnley! "This lad could play centre forward!"Reece James drills a composed strike into the far corner to put Chelsea ahead against Burnley! 🔵 https://t.co/OqaU9pjRpG

It is just one of many performances this season that James has been acclaimed for. His return to Thomas Tuchel's side is key as the Blues enter the business end of the season.

Reece James' return to boost Chelsea's chances of European and domestic glory

Chelsea fans will hope Reece James' phenomenal form continues.

Reece James' injury had interrupted the defender's fine campaign for the Blues, with the right-back's absence eading to the team's slump in form.

James has been key for the Blues with six goals and six assists across competitions this season, making him one of their best-performing players. His return couldn't have come at a more opportune time as the Blues look to defend their UEFA Champions League title.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 5 + 5 - Reece James (5 goals, 5 assists) is one of only three English players with both 5+ goals and 5+ assists in the Premier League this season, along with Jarrod Bowen and Mason Mount. Output. 5 + 5 - Reece James (5 goals, 5 assists) is one of only three English players with both 5+ goals and 5+ assists in the Premier League this season, along with Jarrod Bowen and Mason Mount. Output.

Tuchel's side face Lille at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on March 16 in the second leg of their last 16 tie, with a two-goal lead from the first leg. They know the competition will only get harder should they safely make it through to the quarter-finals.

The Blues are also in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, and will want to fare better after falling to fellow Premier League side Leicester City in the final last year. They face Championship side Middlesbrough, who have beaten Premier League giants Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. this season

James' return boosts the Blues' chances of ending the season with possibly more trophies than the two they already won - UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup. The defender will be looking to play a key part, as important games are around.

The Stamford Bridge outfit's fixtures include top-four chasers Manchester United and West Ham United. The Blues also have a clash against their former boss Frank Lampard's team when they face at Everton at Goodison Park on April 30. James was given his Blues debut by Lampard in 2019.

Edited by Bhargav