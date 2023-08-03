"So much ego since Benzema left" "Needs to stop overdoing" - Real Madrid fans slam 'selfish' attacker's 'horrible' display in 3-1 Juventus defeat

Real Madrid fans were left disappointed and critical of Vinicius Junior's performance during their 3-1 defeat against Juventus.

The young attacker actually managed to score the team's lone goal with a right-footed effort on a counter-attack, thanks to a perfectly threaded pass from Toni Kroos. However, fans were quick to point out that this moment of brilliance couldn't overshadow what they perceived as a selfish and lackluster display throughout the match.

Vinicius Junior's tendency to over-dribble and lose possession easily frustrated the Madrid faithful. His eagerness to take shots from unfavorable positions further fueled the fans' dissatisfaction, as they thought he could have created better opportunities by passing to his better-positioned colleagues.

On social media, the backlash was immediate and intense. Twitter flooded with posts criticizing the youngster's performance, with some labeling him as "selfish" and his display as "horrible." Here is a selection of their tweets:

paramadrid4ever @ge7no7 @theMadridZone Selfish today , can't do anything without proper st

Judinho @JudeRM5 @theMadridZone he needs competition imo

Zeus @Zeusform @theMadridZone Horrible display

Don’t know why Carlo is stubborn …plus vini is getting too comfy and f00lish

Asumi Dekka @mirseventh10 @theMadridZone He's so ego since benzema left . Bad teamwork from him . This madrid attacking with vini & rodrygo actually are individual show not playing football .

Mohammad Ibrahim Butt @ibbiix1 @theMadridZone Vini needs to stop overdoing.



Proper number 9 still needed. The team lacks chemistry, precisely cuz of the fact the players are fresh. Needs to be sorted out before the season

Vinicius Junior's skills and potential are not in question, but the fans have demanded a more selfless and disciplined approach to the game. With the season set to start, the forward will look to improve his game and ensure he exceeds expectations, especially as the team have lost their goalscorer in Karim Benzema.

Real Madrid fail to secure win in last match at USA tour

Real Madrid's final match of their United States tour was one of frustration and missed opportunities. Despite carving out numerous chances, Los Blancos were unable to overturn the game against Juventus, who stood strong and clinched victory with two first-half goals.

The match began on a challenging note for Carlo Ancelotti's men as Moise Kean capitalized on a rebound from Weston McKennie's effort to put Juventus ahead. Undeterred, Real Madrid persisted in their pursuit of an equalizer, but their efforts were met with resilience from the Italian side.

Timothy Weah added to their woes, extending the lead to 2-0 by converting a low cross from McKennie. However, hope was reignited for the Spanish side when Toni Kroos displayed his masterful vision, delivering a perfect pass to Vinicius Junior, who finished in style.

Real Madrid refused to back down and continued to push forward, seeking a way back into the game. However, their bold approach left them vulnerable at the back, and in stoppage time, Vlahovic capitalized on a late opportunity to extend Juventus' lead to 3-1.

As the new season approaches, Los Blancos will look to build on their experiences from the tour and work towards sharpening their execution in front of goal. With the Spanish league and other competitions on the horizon, the team's focus will be on refining their play to ensure a successful campaign ahead.