"So much going on"- Jan Aage Fjortoft says Barcelona target Robert Lewandowski has three alternatives in front of him

Former Norway international Jan Aage Fjortoft has outlined the three choices Barcelona-linked Robert Lewandowski has in front of him. According to Fjortoft, the Bayern Munich ace could extend his contract, leave for a fee this summer, or depart as a free agent in 2023.

The Best FIFA Men’s Player Award holder has been strongly linked with a move to Barcelona. Sky Sports recently claimed that the player’s agent was in contact with the Blaugrana over a possible summer transfer. Additionally, Bleacher Report revealed that Barca boss Xavi had given his blessing and wished to bring him to the Catalonian capital.

B/R Football @brfootball Robert Lewandowski is in talks to join Barcelona with the Bayern striker and Xavi wanting the move, reports @gerardromero Robert Lewandowski is in talks to join Barcelona with the Bayern striker and Xavi wanting the move, reports @gerardromero https://t.co/blw9KGIIxt

Earlier, it was understood that Bayern wanted to either extend Lewandowski’s contract or sell him for a sizable fee this summer. Now, Fjortoft has claimed that the Bavarians are also entertaining the idea of keeping him at the club until the end of his contract (2023). On Twitter, the 55-year-old wrote:

“Re: Lewandowski. We have been told there are 2 alternatives 1. He extends his contract. If not 2. He will be sold this summer.”

He added:

“And now ladies a gentleman a third alternative 3. He can stay and go for free 2023. So much going on behind the scenes now. To be continued….”

Given the type of form that he has been in over the last few seasons, Barcelona’s interest on the Poland international does not come as a surprise. The 33-year-old has scored 32 goals in the Bundesliga this season and is currently the leading contender for the European Golden Boot.

Barcelona-target Robert Lewandowski endures shock Champions League exit

Six-time Champions League winners Bayern Munich fell to a 1-0 defeat at Villarreal in the Champions League quarter-final first leg last week. Playing in the return leg at the Allianz Arena, they were the favorites to overturn the deficit on Tuesday night. Their talisman Robert Lewandowski got the go-ahead goal in the 52nd minute, which leveled the tie on aggregate.

Just as the Bavarians were preparing for extra time, Villarreal struck through Samuel Chukwueze in the 88th minute. The German champions could not find a comeback in the dying embers, which allowed Villarreal to progress at Bayern’s expense.

SPORTbible @sportbible Unai Emery



• Knocked out Juventus and Bayern in the Champions League

• Won the Europa League, beating Arsenal & Manchester United, first honour in Villarreal's history

• Doing it all with forgotten Prem players like Capoue, Coquelin, Lo Celso, Danjuma etc.



Unfairly treated. Unai Emery• Knocked out Juventus and Bayern in the Champions League• Won the Europa League, beating Arsenal & Manchester United, first honour in Villarreal's history• Doing it all with forgotten Prem players like Capoue, Coquelin, Lo Celso, Danjuma etc. Unfairly treated. https://t.co/59sqnheFfF

Barcelona target Lewandowski did get on the scoresheet for the hosts on Tuesday, but it was far from a convincing performance from him. He took the least touches in the match (29), only had one shot on target, and lost eight duels.

