“So proud”, “Love you, Dad, that was for you” – David Beckham involved in heart-warming exchange with son Romeo as 19-year-old scores first-ever goal for Inter Miami II

Football icon David Beckham couldn't contain his pride on seeing his son Romeo score his first-ever goal for Inter Miami II.

Romeo, who is 19 years old, scored a spectacular free-kick that was eerily similar to the many that his dad scored throughout his legendary career. The teenager knew who to thank straight away.

Playing in American soccer's third tier, Beckham dipped his shot over the wall and into the bottom left-hand corner from around 25 yards from goal to put his side 3-1 ahead of Orlando City B.

Former England captain David, who partly owns Inter Miami, later posted on social media (as per The Mail):

"Well done mate so proud. First goal in a Miami shirt."

Romeo then responded to the message, stating:

"Love you Dad, that was for you."

Spectacular free-kicks are what helped Beckham Sr. become one of the most famous sportsmen on the planet. He currently holds the record for most direct free-kicks scored in the Premier League era with 18.

The 47-year-old's most iconic moment was arguably the 30-yard set-piece he pinged into the top corner against Greece in 2001 to secure England's place at the FIFA World Cup in Japan and South Korea the following year.

It certainly appears as though Romeo's dad has been teaching him a thing or two after he netted his first goal in 20 Miami II appearances.

Why didn't David Beckham's Inter Miami sign Gareth Bale?

The 32-year-old Welshman joined MLS side LAFC following his release from Real Madrid last month, although the forward reportedly had no shortage of options.

One of the clubs interested in Bale was Inter Miami. However, manager Phil Neville has now explained why he thinks the five-time Champions League winner declined to join the relatively young franchise.

The retired England full-back stated as per GOAL:

"At this moment in time, I feel as if we’re still in that foundation, building block phase. There will be times when we add the cherries and the icings on the cake. As much as it's, yes, great on paper and all that business, we felt from a roster point of view, we felt from what we really wanted from this season."

"[Bale] would enhance any football team but we have a cap at this football club, we have a certain level of player that we think will improve us in certain areas. Good luck to Gareth in LAFC. I'm glad we don't have to play them again. They are ahead of us in terms of what they're building but we'll catch them."

